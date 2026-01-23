Legendary costume designer Ruth E. Carter has made history once again, becoming the most Oscar-nominated Black woman of all time. The milestone achievement further cements Carter’s legacy as a visionary creative whose work has helped define the visual language of Black storytelling in film for more than three decades.

Carter earned her fifth Academy Award nomination for her work on Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, a film that is making history in its own right with 16 Oscar nominations. With this latest recognition, Carter now stands alone as the most-nominated Black woman in Oscar history across all categories. She previously tied with actress Viola Davis at four nominations and is now tied with Spike Lee and Morgan Freeman for the third-most Oscar nominations among Black creatives overall, following Quincy Jones with seven and Denzel Washington with nine.

If Carter takes home the award this year, it would mark her third Oscar win—and her third Academy Award earned through collaboration with Coogler. In 2019, she became the first Black person to win an Oscar for costume design for Black Panther, and she claimed her second win in 2022 for its sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The trajectory of her career stands as a powerful testament to her artistry, longevity, and unmatched influence.

Carter’s journey is particularly inspiring to students and alumni of HBCUs. A proud graduate of Hampton University, she earned her bachelor’s degree in Theatre Arts in 1982. Shortly after graduating, she began working in costume design, and in 1986, she teamed up with director Spike Lee on School Daze. That collaboration launched a creative partnership that would include iconic films such as Do the Right Thing, Mo’ Better Blues, and Malcolm X, the latter earning Carter one of her Oscar nominations.

Article Continues Below

Many moviegoers may not realize that Carter is the creative force behind the costumes of some of the most beloved films in Black cinema. Her extensive body of work includes What’s Love Got to Do with It, Love & Basketball, B.A.P.S,Baby Boy, Selma, and now Sinners—each project showcasing her ability to translate culture, history, and emotion into unforgettable visual storytelling.

Since the Academy Awards were first presented in 1929, more than 3,000 Oscars have been awarded, yet Black women have received just over 20 of those honors. Against that backdrop, Carter’s historic achievement carries even greater weight.

With each nomination and every meticulously crafted costume, Ruth E. Carter continues to redefine what excellence looks like in Hollywood. Her historic rise is not only a personal triumph but also a cultural milestone—one that expands representation, honors Black creativity, and opens doors for the next generation of storytellers. As awards season unfolds, Carter’s legacy already stands secure: she has changed the industry, made history, and proven that Black women’s brilliance belongs at the center of cinema’s grandest stage.