Chris Ballard has never been one to shy away from a calculated risk. The current climate in Indianapolis, though, feels more like a high-stakes poker game where the house is starting to sweat. By securing Alec Pierce with a staggering four-year, $114 million extension, the Colts have made a definitive statement. They believe Pierce is the cornerstone of their aerial attack. It is a bold affirmation of a player who finally shattered the 1,000-yard ceiling and led the league in yards per reception for a second consecutive year.

However, solving one equation in the NFL often reveals a more complex problem elsewhere. Sure, the Horseshoe faithful celebrate the retention of their premier deep threat. Still, a cold reality is setting in. The offense may have its wings, but the defense is currently grounded. It lacks the predatory edge required to hunt down the elite signal-callers of the AFC South. Re-signing Pierce was a necessity alongside the departure of Michael Pittman Jr. Yet, it remains a half-measure if the front office ignores the gaping void on the defensive line.

Season of two halves

The 2025 campaign began with the kind of euphoria rarely seen in Indianapolis since the Manning era. Fans saw an early MVP-caliber performance from Jonathan Taylor and the unexpected resurgence of Daniel Jones. As such, the Colts stormed out to a historic 8-2 start. They briefly looked like the most complete team in football. The offense was a juggernaut, scoring on its first 10 possessions of the season. They set records for early-season point totals.

The higher the climb, though, the more painful the fall. A devastating Achilles injury to Jones in Week 14 triggered a collapse of epic proportions. The Colts lost seven straight games following their bye week. They finished 8-9, becoming the first team in NFL history to post a losing record after an 8-2 start. It was a collapse rooted in a lack of depth and a defense that, despite the brilliance of individual stars, could not generate the necessary pressure when the lights were brightest.

Free agency frenzy

Entering the 2026 free agency period, the Colts’ front office faced a mandate. They needed to stabilize the foundation or prepare for a total overhaul. The primary objective was achieved early when the team used the transition tag to eventually secure Jones on an $88 million extension. This ensured the quarterback who fueled their early success would return to finish what he started. This was followed by the aforementioned massive deal for Pierce. That move was necessitated by the Pittsburgh Steelers’ successful pursuit of Pittman in a trade that shook the fan base.

Beyond these marquee retentions, Ballard has been uncharacteristically active in the secondary market. He brought in versatile pass rusher Arden Key and defensive end Micheal Clemons to provide some semblance of rotation.

However, these additions feel like cosmetic repairs on a building with a cracked foundation. The departures have been significant. They have lost stalwarts like Braden Smith to the Texans and Zaire Franklin to the Packers. This has left the Colts roster younger, faster, but significantly more vulnerable.

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Premier edge rusher

The “big move” that remains may just determine whether the 2026 Colts are contenders or merely pretenders. This is the acquisition of a legitimate, blue-chip edge rusher. Yes, Key provides a spark. That said, the departures of Kwity Paye to the Raiders and Samson Ebukam to free agency have left a vacuum of power on the defensive perimeter.

In a division where CJ Stroud and Trevor Lawrence are elite threats, you cannot survive with a “pressure by committee” approach. The Colts were a bottom-10 defense in pressure rate last season. That statistic became a death sentence during their late-season slide. DeForest Buckner enters his age-32 season and comes off a significant neck injury. With that, the interior cannot be expected to carry the entire burden of the pass rush. The Colts must pivot their remaining cap flexibility toward a trade or a late-wave free-agent splash for a transformative defensive end. They need a closer. They need a player who can turn a 3rd-and-long into a sack rather than a soul-crushing conversion.

Cementing the legacy

If the Colts enter training camp with their current defensive configuration, they are essentially asking Shane Steichen to outscore every opponent in a shootout. We saw how that story ended in 2025. The Pierce extension provides the verticality. The Jones extension provides the stability. That said, without a dominant force on the edge, this team remains a glass cannon.

Chris Ballard has the draft capital and the creative cap space to make one more definitive strike. They can make an aggressive pursuit of a disgruntled veteran via trade or a heavy-handed offer to the last remaining elite defender on the market. Whatever it is, the move must be made. The AFC South has never been more competitive, and the margin for error has vanished. Re-signing Alec Pierce was the right move to keep the offense's ceiling high. Right now, though, it is time to address the floor of a defense that gave up far too much ground when the season was on the line. The clock is ticking, and the city of Indianapolis is waiting for the final piece of the puzzle.