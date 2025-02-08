Alabama State University alumna Dr. China Jude has been named president of Business Operations by the Motor City Cruise. Motor City Cruise is an NBA G League affiliate of the Detroit Pistons.

Jude graduated from Alabama State with a degree in broadcast journalism. After being honorably discharged from the U.S. Naval Reserves, she later earned a Doctor of Education degree (Ed.D.) from Northcentral University.

In her new role as head of Motor City Cruises’s business lines to boost the company’s income potential and deepen its connections with partners, sponsors, fans, and ticket holders. Jude will work directly under Melanie Harris, the president of Business Operations for the Detroit Pistons.

“We are pleased to welcome China to the organization, knowing her sports business experience and leadership will galvanize our Cruise business operations team and catalyze growth both on and off the court,” said Harris.

Jade has over 20 years of athletic experience. Prior to her new job with the Pistons, Jade was named Chadron State University’s interim athletic director in 2024. During her career, she also served as the vice president for the Denver Broncos. She has also held various leadership positions at several universities and colleges, including the University of Wyoming, New York's Queens College, the University of North Carolina-Wilmington, and the University of the District of Columbia. She recently served as USA Volleyball’s organizational strategist.

In addition to her extensive athletic career, she is also the CEO and founder of Auggie, LLC. Auggie Oliver, LLC is a consulting firm that works to strengthen organizational demographics, as well as increase engagement and culture. Her clients include several universities, professional athletic organizations, and collegiate athletic conferences.

Jude released a statement expressing her excitement about her new position.

“I am excited to work with the talented team of professionals at the Detroit Pistons and to help build the Motor City Cruise brand within the community,” stated Dr. Jude as she starts her NBA G-League journey.