On Nov. 4, Paul Quinn College will host the inaugural Thrivent HBCU Classic. The doubleheader will feature a game between the Texas Legends and Austin Spurs. The Classic will represent the first time an HBCU campus hosts a G League game.

The Thriven Classic will begin with a women's basketball match between Paul Quinn and Texas Wesleyan at 1:30 p.m. The Legends and Spurs will close the doubleheader at 4 p.m.

Texas Legends' president Malcolm Farmer wanted to foster relationships with both Thrivent and Paul Quinn. Part of the Classic's goal is to shine a light on HBCUs.

“We are thrilled to host our first Thrivent HBCU Classic at Paul Quinn. Our partnership with Paul Quinn and Thrivent continues to grow and strengthen and this is an exciting next step. The event is multi-purpose. We're looking forward to getting our fans a preview of the season while showcasing Paul Quinn's top-notch facilities. campus and staff. We get to draw attention to the talent in HBCUs, especially here locally, promote these teams on our stage, and introduce our fans to PQC and ways they can get involved in the Quinnite Nation.”

Thrivent engagement manager Liz Mikel shared Farmer's excitement in their relationship and partnership with an HBCU.

“This is an event we've been planning and looking forward to for a few years. Thrivent and the Legends collectively share a desire to empower the next generation of leaders, and we're making this happen both through team sports and financial education. The Thrivent HBCU Classic is another example of our collaborative commitment to lifting up the young people in our communities and making a meaningful impact.”