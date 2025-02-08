HBCU alumni have always shined in the NFL and even in the Super Bowl. From Doug Williams becoming the first black quarterback to win Super Bowl MVP to Jacoby Jones's electric 108-yard touchdown return, HBCU talent has shined on and off the field.

The Kansas City Chiefs are entering the Super Bowl with aspirations to make history by winning three straight Super Bowls. Two HBCU alumni are looking to stop Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and the Chiefs offense. Bryan Cook, a former Howard University standout, has overcome past injuries to deliver a stellar season. This year, he logged 78 tackles and two interceptions in 17 games while making his third consecutive Super Bowl appearance.

Joshua Williams, a Fayetteville State graduate, adds to the defensive depth for the Chiefs. Williams has been a consistent force for his team, playing in 50 of 51 career games since his rookie year in 2022. During this season alone, he recorded 33 tackles, six pass breakups, and one sack, further proving the value of his HBCU roots.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs’ sideline will include HBCU representation in Tuskegee alum Terry Bradden and former Benedict College staffer Kevin Saxton. Bradden is a staple of the Chiefs’ coaching lineup, marking his fifth Super Bowl appearance since joining the team in 2017.

Saxton, who recently helped Benedict College achieve its first undefeated season and SIAC championship in 2022 alongside now South Carolina State head coach Chennis Berry, He's making his second Super Bowl appearance with the Chiefs this year.

Not to be outdone, the Eagles coaching staff features four HBCU alumni whose careers have spanned collegiate and professional football. Christian Parker, a Virginia State graduate, is making his debut appearance at the Super Bowl in his first year with Philadelphia. Roy Anderson, a former Howard University quarterback, brings two decades of NFL coaching experience to his first Super Bowl as well.

Eric Dickerson, a South Carolina State graduate, is appearing in his second Super Bowl since joining the Eagles in 2021. Notably, his coaching roots trace back to his alma mater, emphasizing the significance of HBCUs in shaping elite coaching talent.

One of the more unique stories of the event belongs to Boris Cheek, a 1981 graduate of Morgan State, who will serve as a side judge in this year’s event. With 461 games and four Super Bowl appearances to his name, Cheek holds the distinction of being the NFL’s longest-tenured official. His experience and expertise are a hallmark of HBCU graduates making an indelible mark on the sport.

Beyond the game itself, HBCU alumnus Charles Huff helped in the development of NFL Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley. Huff recruited Barkley to Penn State and helped shape his meteoric rise in college football and the NFL.

No matter who pulls through on Sunday evening, HBCUs continue to see wins on and off the field.