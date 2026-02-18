Morehouse College has found the new leader of the football program, hiring Brad Sherrod as head coach of the team. Sherrod is a tenured coach, who has held positions at multiple institutions before being hired by the Tigers.

“I'm honored to join Morehouse College and guiding this program is a responsibility that I do not take lightly,” Sherrod said in a statement released by the program. “Our goal will be to build a championship-caliber program rooted in toughness, accountability, and brotherhood, while representing the College the right way on and off the field. I want to thank President (Dr. F. DuBois) Bowman, AD Harold Ellis, and everyone involved in the selection process for believing in me.”

Morehouse College Athletic Director Harold Ellis spoke glowingly of Sherrod, saying, “Coach Sherrod is a proven program builder with a track record of sustained success and postseason performance,More importantly, he understands what it means to develop young men with purpose. Morehouse football has always stood for excellence, discipline, and leadership. We believe Coach Sherrod is the right leader to carry that tradition forward.”

Back-to-back postseason appearances marked a new chapter for Texas Wesleyan under Sherrod’s leadership. After guiding the Rams to a share of the conference title and another NAIA Playoff berth in his second season, he cemented one of the most successful stretches in program history — including the school’s first consecutive trips to the postseason.

That momentum followed a breakout debut in 2024. In his first year as head coach, Sherrod steered Texas Wesleyan to a 10–1 overall record and an unblemished 8–0 run through conference play, delivering the program’s first Sooner Athletic Conference championship. The Rams advanced to the second round of the NAIA Playoffs and developed into one of the nation’s highest-scoring offenses along the way.

Sherrod got his start at Duke University, where he served as captain of the football team. Along with Texas Wesleyan and UTSA, Sherrod has also held positions at UMass, Wake Forest, Delaware, Sam Houston State, Tennessee State, East Tennessee State, Western Carolina, and Elon.

He now has the task of revitalizing Morehouse's program after the departure of Terrance Mathis. Although the team finished the season 3-7 in 2025, they earned key victories that changed the conversation around the fortunes of the program. Most notably, they beat Tuskegee University in the Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic 27-20.