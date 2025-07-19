Jackson State University alum and ‘Severance’ star Tramell Tillman has been nominated for an Emmy Award. Tillman is nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category. If he wins, he will be the first Black actor to win in this category.

Tillman portrays the stern and occasionally humorous Mr. Milchick in the Apple TV+ original series. He becomes a manager at the intriguing and dangerous Lumon Industries, which permits workers to split their brains, keeping their personal and professional memories and lives entirely apart, by implementing a novel and innovative practice known as severance.

Earlier this year, ‘Severance’ paid homage to HBCU culture in its Season 2 finale. During the season, Tillman was contacted by the executive producer and director of the show regarding the marching band scene. Tillman said he used this scene to connect to his background as a two-time HBCU attendee. He studied pre-med at Xavier University of Louisiana prior to graduating from Jackson State. In an interview with TV Guide, Tillman discussed his time at Jackson State with the marching band.

“And the second [marching band performance] is a big nod to HBCU bands. I graduated from an HBCU, Jackson State University, and their band is the Sonic Boom of the South, the best marching band in the entire world. When I was a student at Jackson State University, I would marvel at the Boom, especially the agility and the endurance of the majorettes and the drum majors and the band as a whole. So this was my opportunity to live the fantasy of being a drum major at Jackson State University.”

Tillman earned a bachelor's degree in mass communications from Jackson State in 2008. Years later, he graduated from the University of Tennessee with an MFA in acting. He spent more than ten years working in the charity sector before deciding to pursue acting full-time. Before securing his breakthrough role on “Severance” in 2022, Tillman featured in a number of films, television series, and theatrical performances.

This year, ‘Severance' has 27 nominations in the Emmy awards.