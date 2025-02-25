Virginia Union University’s star Jada Byers has been named the 2024 recipient of the Deacon Jones Trophy, an honor awarded annually by the Black College Football Hall of Fame to the most outstanding player in HBCU football. Byers is the first Division II player to win the award since 2018.

Byers received the award Friday night during the HBCU Legacy Bowl festivities at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown New Orleans. Football legends Doug Williams and James “Shack” Harris presented the trophy to the Bridgeton, N.J. native, capping off what has been a historic collegiate career.

During his time at Virginia Union, Byers redefined excellence at the Division II level. Over four seasons, Byers amassed a school-record 5,311 rushing yards and 70 touchdowns, surpassing Andre Braxton’s previous mark of 5,008 career rushing yards. His dominance extended across the CIAA, where he led the conference in rushing and earned back-to-back CIAA Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2023 and 2024.

One of Byers's standout performances for the Panthers came in 2022 against the Valdosta State Blazers, a perennial Division II powerhouse, and the previous year’s National Championship finalists. In a stunning upset, Byers rushed for an incredible 319 yards and scored 3 touchdowns, cementing his place as one of the brightest stars in college football.

Byers was instrumental in leading Virginia Union to consecutive CIAA Championships and NCAA Division II playoff appearances in 2023 and 2024. One standout moment came in October 2024 when Byers set a school record with 348 rushing yards and six touchdowns in a 56-28 victory over Bowie State, shattering a 93-year-old program record for single-game rushing touchdowns.

Byers also set the school’s single-season rushing record in 2024, totaling 2,061 yards along with 27 touchdowns. These accomplishments solidified his reputation as a force on the field, attracting the attention of NFL scouts.

Byers joins the ranks of past winners such as Shedeur Sanders, Tarik Cohen, and Amir Hall, standing out as one of the few non-quarterbacks to claim the honor.

Byers’ legacy is undoubtedly secure, but his football journey may be far from over. With many scouting opportunities on the horizon, including standout performances at the 2025 HBCU Combine, Byers has established himself as a name to watch as his talent is worthy of him playing on Sundays.