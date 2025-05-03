May 2, 2025 at 8:27 PM ET

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced the 2025 Gold and Silver Circle Inductees who will be honored at the 46th Annual Sports Emmy Awards. In addition, the winner for the 2025 Coca-Cola HBCU Sports Production Grant will be announced. The ceremony will be held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City on Tuesday, May 20.

The Gold and Silver Circle inductees are a select group of experts who have made major contributions to sports television and are in charge of providing viewers with thrilling and fascinating sporting programming and commentary. The Gold and Silver Circle Society honors prominent figures in the field who have made long-lasting contributions to television. These individuals are outstanding professionals who have served with distinction in the television industry for 50 or 25 years, respectively, setting benchmarks for accomplishment, leadership, mentoring, and professional honors.

In partnership with Coca-Cola, the Foundation of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences revealed the 2025 Coca-Cola HBCU Sports Production Grant finalists in a press release last month. The $40,000 award honors students who are enrolled in media production or journalism programs at HBCUs that focus on sports broadcasting.

Here are the finalists:

● The Rise of Women's Flag Football, Alabama State University Tiffany Davis, Stefan Young-Rolle; Kim Baker, Advisor

● Bullet, Florida A&M University Darnell Walker-Jones, Germanie Bozeman, Rowan Mumford, Anthony Brodie, Jr.; Edward Thomas, Advisor

● One and Only, Hampton University Zachary Ramseur, Jaleaha Coates, Willie Moore, Advisor

● The MaroonPrint: A Morehouse Story, Morehouse College Stephen Jackson; Avery Williams, Advisor

● Hoops and Heart, North Carolina Central University D'Anthony Boutwell, Kennedy Jones, Trey Morse, Haylee Sanders, Selah Shorts. Julia Washington; Michael Pearce, Advisor

● The Hidden Sport, Southern University and A&M College Ashley Lovelace, Loren Sullivan, Eric White, Sydney Cuillier, Verbon Muhammad; Douglas Schultz, Advisor