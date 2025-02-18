The NAACP is honoring former Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2025 NAACP Image Awards with the Chairman’s Award. The award honors individuals who have demonstrated exceptional public service and use their positions to implement significant change.

Previous award recipients include Samuel L. Jackson, Tyler Perry, Danny Glover, Ruby Dee, Amanda Gorman, Rev. James Lawson, then-Senator Barack Obama, former Surgeon General Regina Benjamin, and members of Congress such as Bennie G. Thompson, Maxine Waters, and the late Congressman John Lewis. Now former Vice President Harris will be added to this esteemed list.

“Vice President Kamala Harris is more than a leader—she is a force of change, driven by an unwavering passion to shape a brighter, more equitable future. It is with great honor that we present her with the Chairman’s Award at this year’s NAACP Image Awards, celebrating her relentless dedication to justice, equality, and the betterment of our society,” the NAACP board of directors chair, Leon W. Russell, said in a statement. “Her legacy is built on courage, compassion, and a profound commitment to uplifting those who need it most. Her tireless advocacy for the most vulnerable among us has made her a beacon of hope and progress.”

Throughout her career, Harris has been a trailblazer, continuing to break down barriers and make history. Harris is the first Black and South Asian woman to serve as vice president and major political party’s presidential nominee. She made more history during this past election season when the Harris-Walz campaign received the third-highest number of popular votes in United States history. Harris ultimately lost to Donald Trump.

If Harris had won, she would have continued to make history. She would have been the first Black and South Asian woman to be president of the United States. In addition, she would have been the first president to attend an HBCU. Harris is a proud graduate of Howard University. She graduated in 1986 with a degree in political science and economics. During her time at Howard, she served on the College of Arts and Sciences Student Council as a first-year representative, was a part of the debate team, and became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

“Vice President Harris is deeply deserving of the NAACP Chairman’s awards for both her historic accomplishments and her incredible legacy of service to America and our community,” BET Media Group president and CEO Scott Mills said in a statement. “It is a privilege to join the NAACP in recognizing Vice President Harris. Her unwavering commitment to justice, equity, and progress has inspired millions, and her journey is a powerful testament to that which can be achieved through resilience, strength, and brilliance.”

The 56th NAACP Image Awards is set to take place Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. The ceremony is set to air live on BET and CBS at 8 p.m. ET/PT.