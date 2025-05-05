Douglas County High School senior Mantavius Presley has chosen his home for the next four years. After 58 acceptances and $1 million in scholarship offers, Presley is heading to Morehouse College.

In addition to Morehouse, Presley received offers from other prestigious schools such as Howard University, Mercer University, Xavier University of Louisiana, and the University of Alabama. Presley's accomplishments go far beyond his academic record, demonstrating a strong dedication to service and leadership that distinguishes him from other applicants.

He is the current president of the National Honor Society, the president of Future Business Leaders of America, the vice president of the Student Government Association, and the class of 2025's vice president. He is also actively involved in seven other school organizations, helps run the varsity and junior varsity cheer squads, and helps out with the yearbook staff. Presley has devoted over 1,100 hours to community service outside of school, demonstrating his love of giving back.

Back in 2023, current Morehouse student Jeremiah Lowther made headlines after explaining why he chose Morehouse over Harvard. Like Presley, Lowther has offers from several other schools but decided the Atlanta HBCU is where he wanted to be. In an interview with The HBCU Travel Challenge, he gave some insight into his decision to attend Morehouse, saying, “My dad is an alum of the college, so I've been around it my whole entire life. But growing up, I really didn't even think about it too much as a school. But that changed when I was in 9th grade and I was able to tour Morehouse. What was really interesting is as I was sitting for my tour, I remember an ambassador coming over and saying, Yeah, I spent my first semester at Harvard, and it was a'ight. But I came to Morehouse, and there was something so much more special.”

This past weekend, Florida A&M University student Curtis Lawrence III, who chose his university over Harvard, Yale, and Morehouse, graduated from the institution. Back in 2021, he made history as the youngest student enrolled in the university’s history at age 16.

“I feel like it hasn’t necessarily hit me yet, but it’ll probably hit me as I’m walking across the stage. I’m glad I got the chance to be here for this FAMU environment to shape me into the person I am today.”