The Charlotte Hornets just turned a Tuesday night showdown against the Miami Heat into a personal playground for LaMelo Ball. While Charlotte walked away with a dominant 136-106 victory, the post-game chatter was not about the lopsided score, it was about how on earth Ball keeps making the impossible look routine.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Ball drove into the heart of the defense, took a massive bump from a defender, and somehow flipped the ball into the hoop while falling. It was the kind of circus shot that usually gets labeled a fluke, but for the Hornets' superstar, it was just another calculated rep.

When asked about the secret behind his highlight-reel finishing, Ball kept it refreshingly simple. He credited his trainer and the sheer volume of unconventional reps he puts in behind the scenes.

“I mean, me and my guy Mar we be working on that so, all my shots I feel like I work on,” Ball said following the win. When a reporter pressed him on whether he specifically practices shots while falling down because of how “pretty” they look, he did not even blink. “Yeah, lowkey, honestly, I work on all my shots.”

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"I work on all of my shots." LaMelo practices every potential look… Even shots where he's falling down through contact! https://t.co/vu0P5BSQlJ pic.twitter.com/kxT2ut3SpT — NBA (@NBA) March 18, 2026

That preparation was on full display as the Hornets tore apart a Heat squad missing star center Bam Adebayo. Ball finished the night with a stellar triple-double, tallying 30 points and 13 assists to go along with six rebounds. He remained efficient from all over the hardwood, shooting 11-of-22 from the field and knocking down four of his 12 attempts from beyond the arc.

Without Adebayo to anchor the interior, Charlotte feasted in transition, orchestrated entirely by Ball’s elite vision and pace. The Hornets effectively ended the contest with a massive second-half surge, leaving Miami with no answers. For a team looking to finish 2026 strong, Ball’s magic is looking more like a science.