Alabama State men's basketball's monumental First Four victory keeps getting sweeter. The Hornets’ electrifying last-second win drew significant attention, but its impact reaches far beyond basketball. Each tournament victory generates revenue for their conference, directly boosting funding for the SWAC.

While the NCAA tournament is known for delivering thrilling March Madness matchups, it also serves as a financial powerhouse. Alabama State’s first-round win strengthened every team in the SWAC by securing funds for athletic programs, scholarships, and other essential resources.

The NCAA distributes payouts based on units, meaning each game the Hornets play—excluding the national championship—adds revenue to the SWAC. Each unit carries a value of approximately $2 million, paid out over six years. As Alabama State advances, the entire conference gains financial support.

The Hornets’ success isn’t just about winning games—it’s about expanding their fan base and proving a point. For years, HBCU coaches, players, and fans have pushed for better resources in their athletic programs. Financial disadvantages have long held back HBCU athletics, making victories like this even more significant.

Many HBCU teams compete against Division I programs with larger budgets and national TV deals, highlighting a clear inequality. However, Alabama State’s victory sends another wake-up call to NCAA decision-makers. The Hornets’ performance forces college networks and analysts to recognize the abundance of talent at HBCUs.

Furthermore, Alabama State’s win raises a crucial question: What could HBCU programs accomplish with the same resources as major programs? The Hornets aren’t just making noise in this tournament—they’re proving that HBCUs deserve greater investment and opportunity.

HBCU communities worldwide have rallied behind Alabama State, but this victory means more than HBCU pride. It represents financial progress, national recognition, and the ongoing fight for equal treatment in college athletics. No matter how far the Hornets go, their impact is undeniable. They aren’t just playing for themselves—they’re playing for every HBCU program still fighting for the resources and respect they deserve.