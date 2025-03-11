Howard University and Morehouse College are set to continue their HBCU rivalry in the HBCU NY Classic this Fall, per a report by Sports Illustrated-HBCU Legends. The two premier institutions have faced off in the HBCU NY Classic over the past few years with the game being broadcast on CNBC and Peacock. The game will be held on September 13th at 1 PM EST.

“We are excited to host another exhilarating game of college football with the HBCUNY Classic at MetLife Stadium,” Albert Williams, President and CEO of Sports Eleven05 LLC, said in a statement. “This game celebrates the rich traditions of HBCUs and the excellence of these two very revered academic institutions, Morehouse and Howard University. It's an honor to create a space for community including family, friends, students, and alumni to come together in the spirit of camaraderie and joy.”

“We look forward to hosting the fourth annual HBCU New York Classic this September,” Ron VanDeVeen, President and CEO of MetLife Stadium, said. “It is an honor to welcome iconic HBCU teams like Morehouse College and Howard University along with thousands of HBCU alumni and fans to MetLife Stadium for what is sure to be an unforgettable event.”

Morehouse is gearing up for its fourth appearance in the classic, having previously faced Howard University three times, all resulting in victories for Howard. In 2023, Albany State defeated Morehouse 24-14. During the inaugural HBCUNY Classic in 2022, Howard claimed a 31-0 win over Morehouse, pulling away in the second half after a scoreless tie at halftime.

Morehouse looks to gain winning momentum under second-year head coach Terance Mathis. The team only won one game last season butertainly look to improve their fortunes behind a new recruiting class featuring talented Middle Georgia running back Nicholas Woodford.

But, Howard will also utilize the game to reassert their dominance over their Division II foe as they look to bounceback from a year below expectations in 2024. Coach Larry Scott and the Bison look to make another Celebration Bowl run.