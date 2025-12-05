Happy Founders Day to the oh-so-cold brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. The “oldest and the coldest” of the Divine Nine is celebrating 119 years of scholarship, fellowship, good character, and a legacy dedicated to uplifting humanity. Since its founding in 1906, Alpha Phi Alpha has remained a powerful pillar in communities nationwide, leading with achievement, service, and an unmistakable sense of pride. In honor of Founders Day, here are five notable “Alpha Men” who continue to embody the fraternity’s enduring excellence.

Tim Reid

When you think of iconic Black TV fathers, you can’t help but think about Tim Reid as Ray Campbell on the hit ABC series Sister Sister. With a career spanning almost five decades, Reid has made strides in the entertainment industry both behind and in front of the camera.

A Norfolk, Virginia, native, Reid earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from North State University in 1968. Reid also received a Doctor of Humane Letters from Norfolk State in 1996. He initially stepped into the marketing field as a representative for DuPont but soon discovered that his real calling was in show business.

Reid’s entertainment career took off that same year when he joined Tom Dreesen to form the interracial stand-up comedy duo Tim and Tom. Over the decades, he has appeared in numerous television roles, including The Richard Pryor Show, Simon & Simon, and Frank’s Place. He is best known for his iconic portrayal of DJ Venus Flytrap on WKRP in Cincinnati, a role that cemented his place in TV history.

Another one of his most recognizable roles is Ray Campbell—the lovable yet occasionally overbearing father figure on Sister, Sister, starring Tia and Tamera Mowry alongside Jackée Harry. The beloved sitcom aired for six seasons, from 1994 to 1999, on ABC and later The WB.

In 1982, Reid married Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actress Daphne Maxwell Reid. The couple went on to collaborate on several projects, including Frank’s Place. His work on the series—both as an actor and a producer—earned him two Emmy nominations for “Best Actor in a Comedy” and “Best Producer of a Comedy Series.” Reid’s journey, however, didn’t end with acting.

Reid has also made his mark behind the camera, directing several projects, including the 1996 film Once Upon a Time… When We Were Colored. He created and directed the children’s television series Bobobobs, which aired in the late 1980s. In 1997, Reid and his wife expanded their creative footprint by opening New Millennium Studios in Petersburg, Virginia.

It became the only Black-owned film studio since the 1930s and one of the largest independent studios outside of Hollywood. The facility served as a production site for numerous film and television projects, including portions of Steven Spielberg’s 2012 film, Lincoln. Reid ultimately sold the studio in 2015 for $1.5 million.

Reid was initiated into the Eta Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha in 2010.

Adrian Holmes

When you hear the name “Uncle Phil,” the late, legendary James Avery is likely the first person who comes to mind. But with the arrival of Bel-Air, the reimagined reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, a new face has stepped into the iconic role: actor Adrian Holmes.

Before taking on the role of the “new Uncle Phil,” Holmes was best known for his work on shows such as Smallville, True Justice, and Arrow. He also earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of Nick Barron on the Bravo series 19-2, a role that won him the Canadian Screen Award for Best Actor in a Continuing Leading Dramatic Role. Holmes has appeared in a range of film projects as well, including Like Mike 2: Streetball, Red Riding Hood, The Cabin in the Woods, and Elysium.

Holmes joined the cast of Bel-Air as Philip Banks. Much like his character, he is now a member of Alpha Phi Alpha. In an interview with ScreenRant, he shared that filming Bel-Air felt like “stepping with the Alphas” even before officially joining the fraternity.

“It had its challenges for sure,” he told ScreenRant’s Cassandra Freeman. “But yeah, it was fun. I really enjoyed that day. We had so many of the Alpha Phi Alphas on set, the original guys. They were so honored to be a part of the show. That doesn't happen too often. I've always admired fraternities, and I'd never been a part of one myself. This is like getting to live out a dream on screen for me. It was fun. The routine we got it down pretty quick. Well, a few days we rehearsed a couple of days before.”

Holmes was initiated into the Tau Epsilon Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha back in June.

Martin Luther King Jr.

As a pioneer of the civil rights movement, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s impact has lasted for generations. `Dr. King laid the groundwork to influence change and stand against injustices.

When he was a junior in high school, Morehouse College began accepting students who passed the entrance exam. Following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, he enrolled at Morehouse at just 15 years old. The summer before his senior year, he made the pivotal decision to enter the ministry.

He later graduated from Morehouse College in 1948 with a degree in sociology at just 19 years old. He earned a Bachelor of Divinity from Crozer Theological Seminary in 1951 and went on to receive his Ph.D. from Boston University in 1955. Even before completing his doctorate, he took on the role of pastor at Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama.

Dr. King emerged as a prominent figure in the civil rights movement in 1955 during the Montgomery Bus Boycott, a 385-day protest that helped ignite the broader civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s. Among his most influential moments was the 1963 March on Washington, a landmark demonstration that cemented his legacy as a leader for justice and equality.

Article Continues Below

More than 200,000 people gathered on the National Mall to protest racial injustice and rally support for pending civil rights legislation. It was there that he delivered his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech, a moment that helped pave the way for the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Following the March on Washington, Dr. King continued to lead key demonstrations, including the historic march from Selma to Montgomery.

Dr. King continued his fight for civil rights until his assassination on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee, at the hands of James Earl Ray. His death sparked riots in dozens of cities across the United States. Decades later, his teachings and methods continue to inspire, as society carries on the ongoing struggle against injustice.

Dr. King was initiated into the Sigma chapter (Boston Metro chapter) of Alpha Phi Alpha in 1952.

Tyriq Withers

Hollywood has a new heartthrob in town. Tyriq Withers has been turning heads and stealing hearts as the leading man in Justin Tipping’s supernatural horror film Him, starring alongside Marlon Wayans.

Before captivating audiences with his charm and on-screen presence, Tyriq Withers was making plays on the field as a wide receiver for the Florida State Seminoles. He graduated in 2020 with degrees in business and marketing, proving he’s just as sharp off the field as he is on it.

Just two years later, Withers scored his breakout role as Aaron on the hit series Atlanta. Since then, he’s appeared in a range of shows and films, including The Game, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and the highly anticipated 2026 release Reminders of Him.

Withers recently gained widespread attention for his role as Cameron Cade in the film Him. The movie follows an ambitious young football player who travels to the training compound of his idol, Isaiah White (played by Marlon Wayans), only to discover that the path to success comes with a darker side.

Withers is a Spring 18 initiate of the Iota Delta of Alpha Phi Alpha.

Darryl M. Bell

Ron Johnson was Hillman College’s ultimate ladies’ man. Charming, witty, and just the right amount of mischievous, Darryl M. Bell brought the character to life with humor, heart, and undeniable charisma on the hit show A Different World.

The Chicago native first appeared on the big screen in 1988 as Big Brother X-Ray Vision in Spike Lee’s School Daze. He would go on to portray an HBCU student for several seasons on the NBC hit A Different World, starring as Ron Johnson—the charming campus ladies’ man and best friend to Dwayne Wayne, played by Kadeem Hardison. Although Bell attended Syracuse University, his iconic roles have inspired generations of students to embrace and attend HBCUs.

Bell is set to reprise his iconic role as Ron Johnson in the upcoming A Different World reboot. The new series will follow Deborah Wayne, the youngest daughter of Whitley Gilbert and Dwayne Wayne, as she navigates life at her parents’ alma mater, Hillman College. Production is already underway, and the show is slated to premiere on Netflix.

Bell is a Spring 1982 initiate of the Delta Zeta chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha.