The Memphis Grizzlies are adding an HBCU coach to their staff who is set to help them hone in on their talent. Tennessee State head coach Brian “Perry” Collins is departing the Tigers to join the in-state NBA squad, per a statement by the institution. The Daily Memphian reports that Collins will be joining the team as an assistant coach specializing in player development.

Tennessee State Director of Athletics Dr. Mikki Allen expressed appreciation for Collins's time at the institution in a statement, saying, “On behalf of Tennessee State University, I wish Coach Collins and his family the very best as they begin this exciting new chapter. We are proud to congratulate Coach Collins on this significant opportunity, which reflects the meaningful work he has done here over the past seven years.”

He continued, “Coach Collins built a family-oriented culture and a competitive program that earned the respect of our conference and the broader basketball community. His impact on our student-athletes and the Tennessee State University family has been profound. His passion and unwavering commitment to developing young men and providing a first-class experience have been truly invaluable.”

Collins played a pivotal role in revitalizing the Tigers’ basketball team, culminating in a semifinal appearance at the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament this past season, finishing with a 17-16 overall record. Under his leadership, the Tigers achieved at least 17 wins in four seasons

Prior to Tennessee State, Collins’ coaching resume included assistant positions at East Tennessee State, Illinois State, and Tennessee State as well during the early parts of his career. He also held a head coaching position at Columbia State Community College. His extensive coaching background and focus on building player potential will be key as he transitions into his role with the Grizzlies.

The hire of Brian Collins will be pivotal, as the Grizzlies look to build themselves back into a contender and nurture the young talent on their roster.