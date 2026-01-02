The Chicago Bears will be facing the Detroit Lions in Week 18 for the regular season finale, and there's a chance they could be getting one of their playmakers back. Rome Odunze has missed the past four games with a foot injury and was a non-participant in practice the first two days of the week. To end the week, Odunze was a limited participant and is now being listed as questionable for the Week 18 matchup.

Even without Odunze, the Bears have been playing good football and have found themselves in the postseason. Getting him back before the playoffs would be big, and it would add another piece to their wide receiver core that Caleb Williams could throw to.

DJ Moore has been holding it down for the Bears during his absence and is making plays wherever he can. Olamide Zaccheaus has also played at a high level in Odunze's absence, as well as rookie Luther Burden III, who caught eight passes for 138 yards and a touchdown in their last game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Article Continues Below

If everybody can continue to play the way they are, the Bears should be in good shape for their regular-season finale, and they can give Odunze an extra week to rest if need be.

The Bears have been pretty consistent this season, and they're one of the better teams in the NFC. Williams is leading the offense to new levels under head coach Ben Johnson this season, and he's made it look easy in the second half of the year. The defense has also been playing well, which is a big key to their success.

If the Bears can keep playing the way they have, there's a good chance that they could make a deep run in the playoffs, and possibly even go to the Super Bowl.