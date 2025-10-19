After the Jaguars' 24-3 homecoming loss to Prairie View A&M, Southern University coach Terrence Graves might really be on the hot seat. With the loss, the Jaguars fall to 1-6 and have one of the worst offenses in HBCU football. Whether Graves will be relieved of his duties as head coach is purely conjecture, but Southern University AD Roman Banks was interviewed following the game and indicated that a change might be coming soon.

A rare move on the Bluff, Southern AD Roman Banks spoke to the media following the Jags 24-3 homecoming loss to PVU. Jags are 1-6, 0-3 in the SWAC this season under HC Terrence Graves pic.twitter.com/s71Kg3KtZV — Michael Cauble (@Cauble) October 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Let me open up and say this is that, obviously, this is not the way we thought the season would be going at this point,” Banks said in comments obtained by WBRZ. “We had a pretty good season last year and we thought that was something that we was going to build on. And obviously preseason rankings don't mean much, but obviously we thought we had some players in the room that can make a difference. And so truly, it's real disappointing.”

Banks then, surprisingly, directly insenuated that coaching might be an issue for the Jaguar team given the talent they have.

“When you start looking at an offensive perspective and the production, and, , some people say, well, the defense stay on the field long, but they are struggling. And so, you start looking at the talent in the room and you start, have to look at the coach's decisions, right? And it's up to the coaches to have your team prepared every day.”

Southern University looked out of sorts on offense all game on Saturday afternoon. Quarterback Ashton Strother, starting in place of Cameron McCoy, finished the game throwing for only 81 yards with one interception. Running back Trey Holly received as many carries as the quarterback passed the ball, ultimately tallying 99 rushing yards but failing to register a touchdown.

But it appears that a drastic change could be coming as Banks indicated that there will be an evaluation that takes place on how the team moves forward.

“My job is to evaluate the process. You know, [does] Coach Graves stay another day? You don't make decisions after a ball game. You sit down and you talk about it because then in the room for the student athletes who give you the best chance to win the rest of your games, and are you comfortable with somebody in the room that can do that? And, that's on the staff already if you did a interim situation? And so, those are things that we have to discuss. Perhaps he may give us the best chance to win out. And then we let that stay in place and then maybe we have to say that [we're] going to move forward. It's just…I need to speak with him. I need to speak to the student athletes. I need to communicate with them, and get down to the bottom of it.”

Graves was hired as Southern University's head coach in December 2023, replacing former head coach Eric Dooley. Graves served as interim coach after Dooley's departure and also served as assistant head coach, special teams coordinator, and linebackers coach. Ironically, Southern fired Dooley following a loss to Prairie View A&M midseason in 2023 after slipping to 5-5 and not beating a team over .500 that Fall.