The Georgia Gubernatorial Primary is set to heat up as 2026 kicks off, and a huge question is whether Spelman alumna and two-time Democratic nominee for Governor Stacey Abrams will run again. Well, per the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, she’s made her decision and decided not to run.​

She elaborated in a quote obtained by the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

“Americans are in pain but they are ready to act, and now is the moment to reconnect to what is at stake and what is possible,” she said. “It’s clear to me that the most effective way I can serve right now is by continuing to do this important work. For that reason, I will not seek elected office in 2026.”

She added, “Authoritarian movements follow a recognizable pattern. My highest calling this year is to expose this playbook, mobilize resistance, and help us reclaim our moral leadership. I remain committed to a multiracial, multigenerational democracy that delivers real freedom and opportunity for all.”

Abrams is one of the biggest power brokers in Georgia state politics and a nationally known name, devising the strategy that helped in electing Jon Ossoff and Morehouse alumnus Raphael Warnock to the US Senate.​ She also built an impressive coalition in both of her election races against incumbent governor Brian Kemp.

Abrams graduated from Spelman College and served in the Georgia House of Representatives who from 2007-2017. In 2025, Abrams spoke about the 2024 election at Howard University as the inaugural Ronald W. Walters Endowed Chair for Race and Black Politics. She was appointed to the position in 2024.