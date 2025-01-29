Former Jackson State star forward Angel Jackson has hit another milestone in her professional basketball career, landing a deal with Athletes Unlimited Pro Basketball.

The Athletes Unlimited league features various sports, including softball, lacrosse, volleyball, and basketball. For Jackson, the opportunity allows her to continue enhancing her skillset in a highly competitive landscape. The league features Olympians, WNBA Champions, WNBA All-Stars, and National Champions.

In an interview with WLBT News, Jackson raved about the upcoming opportunity. “I can't wait to learn from people who have already been in these footsteps because that's where I'm trying to be,” said Jackson.

As the second HBCU player drafted to the WNBA in the last 20 years, Jackson stresses the importance of staying grounded as an athlete.

“Keep a good support system, find your balance, and give it your all every single day because you never know who's watching.”

Angel Jackson plays with the ultimate chip on her shoulder, as she has overcome multiple stages of adversity. The 6'6 forward initially chose to stay home for her college career by attending the University of Southern California. Jackson averaged 7.3 points per game, 4.6 rebounds per game, and 1.5 blocks per game in her first two seasons.

However, after seeing a decreased role in her Junior season following the COVID-19 pandemic, Jackson transferred to Jackson State University.

After joining the Tigers, Jackson's career reached ultimate heights. In two seasons with the Tigers, Jackson earned back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year and All-SWAC honors. Jackson's scoring also increased to 9.6 points per game in her two seasons at Jackson State.

Despite Jackson's dominance, a major challenge stood in the way of her next goal — being drafted from an HBCU.

Before Jackson was drafted 36th overall by the Las Vegas Aces in the 2024 WNBA Draft, only one WNBA player was drafted from an HBCU. Jackson later admitted that despite her anxiousness, the 2024 WNBA Draft was one of the best days of her life.

“I had my remote in my hand and I was about to turn it off and then all I hear is my name and to this day it's still the craziest day of my life.'”

However, Jackson unfortunately faced adversity once shortly after the draft. Despite being a potential key front-court piece for the Aces, the team waived Jackson before the 2024 season.

Still, Jackson's talent was far from unnoticed. A few months later, Angel Jackson signed with the Faneza Basket Project, continuing her career nationally.

Now, a year later, everything has come full circle for Angel Jackson as she looks to compete with Athletes Unlimited. With Jackson's talent, all she needs is an opportunity, and a good showing may land her back nin