Former Jackson State star Angel Jackson has inked a deal to play with the Faenza women's basketball team in Faenza, Italy. The signing was announced on Thursday through a tweet from Basketball Inside, which Jackson herself retweeted, confirming her next career move.

Jackson's transition to international play comes after being drafted by the two-time defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces. Selected as the 36th pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Jackson was the only player from an HBCU to be drafted this year. She joined fellow Jackson State Lady Tiger Ameshya Williams-Holliday, who was drafted by the Indiana Fever in 2022.

Jackson State head coach Tomekia Reed took to Twitter/X to share her excitement at Jackson being selected on draft night.

“You have NO IDEA how proud I am!!!! Our 2nd player to get drafted!!! Angel I’m so very proud of you BABY!!! @hooper_angel15 GREAT JOB!!!!!! Go do your thing!!”

Jackson, a native of California, began her collegiate basketball career at the University of Southern California. During her freshman year in the 2019-20 season, she played in 30 out of 35 games, starting in three. She posted an average of 7.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Jackson's performance remained consistent in her sophomore year, where she started 11 games and averaged 7.6 points, 1.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.9 blocks over 20 matches.

In 2022, Jackson transferred to Jackson State University, where her defensive prowess truly shone. During the 2022-23 season, she averaged 2.5 blocks per game, a figure that increased to 2.9 in the following season. In the 2023-24 season, Jackson started and played in all 33 games, averaging d 10.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 0.9 steals per game in 25.2 minutes on the court per game. Notably, she managed three or more blocks in 16 games last season, with several performances featuring six blocks. Her efforts earned her a spot on the All-SWAC Second Team and the title of Defensive Player of the Year in the conference.

Jackson seemed to be landing in an ideal situation. She was set to join the two-time defending WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces who looked poised for a three-peat as they feature star players and 2024 Olympians A'ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray, and Kelsey Plum, However, she was one of the players waived by the Aces prior to the start of the season.

Jackson is set to make a significant impact with Faenza women's basketball. With her outstanding defensive and rebounding abilities, coupled with her 6'5″ height, she is poised to strengthen the team's front line considerably. If she continues to exhibit her impressive skills, a future in the WNBA could still be on the horizon for her.