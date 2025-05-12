Dr. Denise Jones Gregory has taken over as interim president of Jackson State University following the sudden resignation of former president Dr. Marcus Thompson. Dr. Jones Gregory has released a statement on her new appointment.

Dr. Jones Gregory’s statement reads as follows:

“I am honored to be appointed interim president of Jackson State University. I extend my sincere appreciation to the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning for its confidence in me during this period of transition.

It has been my privilege to serve Jackson State as provost, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to continue serving my alma mater in this new role. My commitment is to uphold the standard of excellence that defines Jackson State in every area of university life.

As a proud graduate of JSU, I know what this university means to the people it serves because it has shaped every part of my life. This legacy grounds me and guides me.

In the weeks ahead, I will meet with students, alumni, faculty, staff, and community partners to chart a course forward for our Dear Old College Home. I ask for your patience, your partnership, and, most of all, your prayers as we move Jackson State University forward together.

I would also like to express my appreciation for the support of my family: my mom and dad, Linda and Henry Jones, JSU Class of 1971 and 1966; and my triplet sisters, DeWanda Jones Nelson and Dionne Jones Woody, both JSU Class of 1994. Most of all, I thank my husband, JSU Sports Hall of Famer Shawn Gregory, JSU Class of 1996, and my beloved daughter, Shawnise Gregory, for their support and sacrifice that allows me to pursue my passion in the service of JSU.”

Dr. Thompson resigned from the position after almost two years as president due to unknown reasons. He was appointed as the 13th president of Jackson State back in 2023. Dr. Jones Gregory is the fourth president Jackson State has had in the past five years.