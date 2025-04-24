Following a history-making run at Jackson State University, placekicker Leilani Armenta has entered the transfer portal per a report by David Edelstein of WJTV.

Armenta made her debut as a placekicker for Jackson State during their matchup against SWAC East rival Bethune-Cookman University in the 2023 season. She started the game, kicking the ball off in lieu of injuries to kicker Gerardo Baeza and punter Matt Noll. She returned to the field in Jackson State's win over the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff to kick a PAT, becoming the first woman in Division I football to score a point. Armenta is the second woman football player in HBCU football as she was preceded by Shaw University's India Pulphus earlier in the 2023 season.

Jackson State wasn't the first time she played football. She played varsity football as a punter and kicker at Saint Bonaventure High School. Armenta had an impressive career, making 98 out of 105 PAT attempts and all 5 of her field goal attempts. She also achieved five county kicking records, along with 3,552 kickoff yards, 2 touchbacks, and 3 onside kick recoveries.

Later in the 2023 season, Armenta was spotlighted on ESPN's College Gameday for her historic feat and recounted kicking the PAT vs. UAPB.

“I was on the sideline at the time and Coach T. C. Taylor told me and I was like, oh my goodness. It was my first, you know, extra point at the collegiate level…When I took those steps I was nervous, but the minute I got back there I was like, I'm gonna be good, I got it. I looked at the ball, looked at my holder, and then from there I was like, okay, that's the same thing in practice.”

In November 2023, Armenta decided to take up playing football full-time at the Division 1 level, releasing a statement affirming her commitment. She was a two sport athlete, also playing soccer.

“I would like to thank God, my parents and everyone who has supported me in my life. With that being said, I will be stepping away from soccer and pursuing collegiate football as a kicker. It has been my dream to play Division I football and playing for Coach TC Taylor has been a blessing. I am very thankful for the opportunity to continue playing for such an amazing program. I will continue pursuing my football career at Jackson State University and I would like to thank the Tiger family for supporting me and I can't wait to see what the future holds for the JSU football program. Go Tigers,” she said in the statement at the time.

It's unclear if she'll continue to pursue her career as a football player or if she'll start back playing soccer. But, she's etched her name in the history of Jackson State and HBCU athletics, potentially opening the door for more women to earn an opportunity in football.