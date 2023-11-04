Jackson State kicker Leilani Armenta has been making headlines all season and on Saturday her story was featured on ESPN College Gameday.

Leilani Armenta has been one of the most talked about players in HBCU football this year. The soccer star turned Tiger placekicker made history last week against the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff when she became the first woman in Division I football to score a point. Today, her story was featured on ESPN College Gameday.

Leilani Armenta is blazing trails at Jackson State as the first woman to score in an FCS HBCU game 🙌#CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/HSBzsVGDzY — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 4, 2023

Gameday, a legendary show in the sports world, produced a feature on Armenta where she talked about the moment she was told that she'd get an opportunity to kick the extra point.

“I was on the sideline at the time and Coach T. C. Taylor told me and I was like, oh my goodness. It was my first, you know, extra point at the collegiate level…When I took those steps I was nervous, but the minute I got back there I was like, I'm gonna be good, I got it. I looked at the ball, looked at my holder, and then from there I was like, okay, that's the same thing in practice.”

With the play, Armenta became the second female player in college football to score a point, following Shaw University kicker India Pulphus earlier this season

Armenta is a freshman soccer player from Ventura, CA. At Saint Bonaventure High School, she excelled as a varsity football punter and kicker. Throughout her impressive career, Armenta made 98 out of 105 PAT attempts and successfully converted all 5 field goal attempts. Additionally, she set five county kicking records, accumulating 3,552 kickoff yards, 2 touchbacks, and 3 onside kick recoveries.

Armenta was afforded the opportunity to be a kicker for the Tigers following injuries to kicker Gerardo Baeza and punter Matt Noll. She first played on September 23rd against Bethune-Cookman University where she kicked the ball off to start the game.