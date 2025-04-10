As former Vice President Kamala Harris determines her next move following her defeat in the 2024 Presidential Election, he future could have an HBCU twist. Lisa Lerer, Tyler Pager, Shane Goldmacher, and Erica L. Green published an article in the New York Times titled “Sidelined and Still Processing Her Defeat, Harris Looks for a Way Back In.” The piece explores Harris's actions since November and highlights the opportunities she is considering as she plans the next steps in her political career.

Among the many options she's considering, the article indicated that the HBCU alumna has considered starting a policy institute at either Howard University or Stanford University.

“An aide has held preliminary talks with universities about establishing a policy institute, though some warned that could complicate her political aspirations,” the article said in part. Later on in the article, the group of New York Times writers analyzed the opportunity and the “policial blowback” of the decision.

“One possibility: establishing an institute for policy and ideas. Brian Nelson, an adviser to Ms. Harris since she was California’s attorney general, has broached the idea with several universities, including Howard and Stanford. But some allies have noted that raising money for such a center could, depending on the donors, create liabilities in future races.”

A policy institute is a research organization that studies social, economic, and political issues to provide evidence-based recommendations and support informed decision-making in public policy. If former Vice President Kamala Harris were to establish such an institute in the future, it would likely focus on some of her core priorities seen in her political advocacy, such as criminal justice reform, reproductive rights, and maternal health.

However, the article outlined a promising political future that could include a run for governor of California, as Governor Gavin Newsom will be term-limited in 2026. If she decided to launch a gubernatorial campaign, she would need to declare her candidacy within the next few months to qualify for the Democratic primary.

She could also return to national politics as a Democratic presidential candidate in 2028, likely competing in a crowded field. Regardless of the path she takes, Kamala Harris's experience and influence are sure to shape political discussions for years to come.