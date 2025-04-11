After a career spanning eight years, including roles on contending NBA teams, Kyle O'Quinn has officially retired from basketball. Although his time on the court has ended, his involvement in athletics is far from over. Without delay, O'Quinn is returning to his alma mater, Norfolk State University, as the executive director of athletic advancement.

O'Quinn discussed his new role and recent retirement in an interview with Bobby Krivitsky of Forbes.

“Being back at the university means a lot to me and my family,” O'Quinn said. “Going through this transition of retirement, [it's] not the easiest thing to do, but my university is definitely helping in those efforts. From the hiring process to bringing me on board [and] to my relocating. My family's understanding [that] I'm relocating, but not for basketball this time. I think that, once again, my university is serving in the space of my life that only they can.”

He continued, “[I'm] lucky to be back, grateful to be back, love being there every day, love being, going to tennis matches, softball games, and baseball games. All the sports that our university provides and just being that piece that helps turn the page at the university for, potentially, the next Kyle O'Quinn, and many others.”

O'Quinn's return to Norfolk State is significant, as he is regarded as one of the best players in the school's history. He joined Norfolk State as a high school standout, having led Campus Magnet to a 24-5 record, a divisional championship, and a spot in the city tournament quarterfinals.

In the 2008-2009 season, he played in all 31 games with two starts, averaging 5.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. He shot 49% from the floor and 38% from three-point range, ranking 11th in the MEAC with 25 blocks (0.8 per game). However, it was his sophomore year when he began to emerge as the player who would lead the Spartans to historic success.

Perhaps his crowning achievement was leading his No. 15 seed Norfolk State team to an 86-84 upset of No. 2 seed Missouri during the 2011-2012 season. O'Quinn was the star of the game, scoring 26 points and grabbing 14 rebounds, finishing 10-of-16 from the floor with two assists, two steals, and a block in 37 minutes of play.

He had several clutch moments that secured the Spartans' victory over Mizzou, including a go-ahead three-point play with 34 seconds left, which started with a weak-side offensive rebound and put-back. He also forced a critical jump-ball with an offensive rebound after a teammate’s missed free throw with just eight seconds remaining, securing possession for the Spartans.

The victory was NSU’s first in the NCAA Division I Tournament and marked just the fifth time in tournament history that a 15 seed defeated a 2 seed. In his interview with Forbes, O'Quinn reflected on the historic moment.

“I remember that game like it was yesterday,” O'Quinn told Forbes. “I remember running down the court after we won — I couldn't believe it. It was big for the city of Norfolk, [for] Hampton Roads, [and] it was big for the university. It was big for all of us individually.”

He aims to use that triumph as the foundation for his work as executive director of athletic advancement.

“But using that as a reference, ‘How do we get that again? How do we relive that moment?' You had a center that did four years and committed to a university for four years. We had four out of the five starters were seniors. How do you relive that? How do you create a roster where you have guys that are really playing for the jersey? The name across the front of their jersey. How do you get back there? That's the big question in all athletic departments in all schools across the country. So, being in the midst of that, I think that I am very well versed to help, and I think that speaking to what the standard of our university is able to provide and achieve will help that page turn a little quicker.”