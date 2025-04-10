Master P was appointed as President of Basketball Operations of the University of New Orleans in February, and he is already making an impact on the recruiting trail. The multitalented mogul, whose real name is Percy Miller, laid out his plans for the basketball program once he was appointed to the position.

“As a kid growing up in New Orleans, I can honestly say that basketball changed and saved my life. At that time, UNO was one of the best programs in the country. It was all about Privateer Nation, and there was so much excitement on the Lakefront. As President of Basketball Operations, I am committed to bringing back that winning tradition to NOLA’s Team.”

It looks as if Miller is set to do just that, as the Privateers just landed HBCU basketball star Jamal Gibson out of the transfer portal, a vital shot in the arm for a team that finished with a porous 4-27 record in the 2024-2025 season.

Gibson wasted no time committing to the University of New Orleans. After entering the transfer portal on April 1st, he was confirmed as a Privateer just two days later, on April 3rd. Gibson was a standout in the HBCU Athletic conference, as he played for Southern University of New Orleans. Gibson stands at 6'8″ and has no prior playing experience, but it didn't stop him from making a difference on the court.

In the 2023-2024 season, his first campaign with the team, Jamal Gibson delivered an outstanding performance, averaging 21 points and 15.8 rebounds per game while leading the nation in total rebounds. He broke multiple Southern University of New Orleans basketball records, including single-season points (579), rebounds (453), and double-doubles (27).

Carrying his momentum into the 2024-2025 season, Gibson continued to dominate, achieving his 43rd consecutive double-double with a remarkable 26-point, 20-rebound game against Wilberforce University. His exceptional play earned him numerous conference and national honors, and he capped off the season by reclaiming his Player of the Year awards for both offense and defense.

Now, he looks to help elevate a University of New Orleans team that is in need of talented players that can help rebuild a winning culture for the squad.