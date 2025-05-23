Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson's first MEAC Media Day is set to take place in a familiar venue. The conference announced on Friday that media day will occur on July 22nd at M&T Bank Stadium, the home stadium of the AFC North Champion Baltimore Ravens. The stadium is a familiar place to both Vick and Jackson, as Vick played for the Steelers in 2015, the bitter rival of the Ravens. Meanwhile, Jackson played for the Baltimore Ravens in 2022.

“This is a historic milestone for the MEAC,” MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills said in a statement. “Hosting our Football Media Day at an NFL venue reflects the growing visibility, strength, and momentum of our conference. We’re thrilled to showcase our member institutions in such a dynamic and high-profile environment.”

Baltimore Ravens president Sashi Brown, an HBCU alumnus, also shared his excitement for the Ravens to host the media day.

“We’re proud to host the MEAC’s annual Media Day at M&T Bank Stadium, showcasing eight of the region’s premier HBCUs. HBCUs have made profound historical, cultural, educational, and societal impacts that continue to inspire pride and progress. It’s an honor to welcome these outstanding programs and their student-athletes as they prepare for the upcoming season.”

Troy Vincent, Executive Vice President of NFL Football Operations, also expressed his excitement.

“The MEAC has long produced exceptional student athletes as well as generations of civic leaders, changemakers, and history-makers who have shaped communities and our country,” he said. “Bringing MEAC Football Media Day to Raven’s M&T stadium continues the longstanding NFL relationship with HBCUs and partnership with the MEAC.”

The media day is sure to draw huge attention, with it being Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson's first one. Plus, the two former teammates turned rival head coaches will be in the building together for the first time and will surely interact with each other.