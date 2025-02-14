NFL star and new Norfolk State head coach Michael Vick has a broader vision for his time as an HBCU coach. In comments obtained by Delaware Online in his recent public appearance at the Wilmington Library, Vick spoke about being an HBCU coach and how he and DeSean Jackson becoming HBCU head coaches can help HBCUs.

“Myself and Desean and what Deion did for Jackson State, we can bring enough notoriety to HBCUs to let young men and women know, it's okay to go to HBCU. And you get [a] great education. You meet great people. You foster good relationships and in our case, you're gonna get taught good football and good principles,” he said.

Vick also believes he and Jackson. an inspire other NFL stars to become HBCU head coaches like how Deion Sanders did for them.

“And I think that's really important. So I took this step with that in mind, forward-thinking, it's four or five coaches in the next four or five years who try to follow in the same footsteps that Deion made us believe that we can follow in. And so, I'm always about each one teaching one and , now I got to go do it right.It's one thing to take the job, but you got to go win”

Michael Vick is certainly working to build a contender at Norfolk State. Last week, Vick and the Spartans revealed a 30-member signing day class full of experienced players acquired via the transfer portal and standout high school players from the Virginia area.

The roster revamp is needed to bring winning to the Spartan football program. He takes the helm program that has struggled since moving to the FCS in 1997.

Since joining the MEAC that same year, the Spartans have only had five winning seasons. In 2016, the NCAA stripped Norfolk State of all its wins from 2009-2011, including the 2011 MEAC title, after the program failed to oversee its eligibility certification process properly.