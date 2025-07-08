As the season approaches, Michael Vick and Norfolk State have made key additions to their roster. The team announced the signing of three players to their 2025 recruiting class: former South Carolina State defensive tackle Rashawn Washington, former Wagner defensive lineman Cameron Darmody, and former North Alabama wide receiver JJ Evans. While a standout at North Alabama, Evans boasts an impressive football journey that leads him to the Spartans.

Evans was a standout 4-star recruit coming out of high school, following an impressive career on the field. As a junior, he caught 74 passes for 1,706 yards and scored 18 touchdowns, earning recognition as a Class 4A Back of the Year finalist. During his senior season, he recorded 38 receptions for 617 yards and seven touchdowns. Highly regarded by recruiters, Evans was ranked No. 5 among Alabama state recruits by 247Sports and No. 7 by Rivals and ESPN.

He originally committed to Auburn out of high school but saw limited playing time during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. After transferring to North Alabama, he appeared in 11 games, starting three in his first season. He recorded 17 receptions for 139 yards and three touchdowns, securing a score against Eastern Kentucky, Austin Peay, and No. 4 Florida State. He also had six games with multiple receptions. But, in his second season, he played in seven games but didn't record any stats.

He now lands with Norfolk State, in which he surely will find playing time in Vick's first season with the team. The Spartans have worked relentlessly to upgrade the roster around the core players that powered Dawson Odoms' edition of the squad. While recruiting heavily in Virginia, Vick's roster in his first season features several players acquired through the transfer portal in the hopes of turning into an instant contender.

Next month, Norfolk State will have a prime-time opportunity to showcase the proof of concept for their team construction when they face Towson on August 28th at 7 PM EST, with the game broadcast on ESPN.