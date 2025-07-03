The highly anticipated coaching debut of Michael Vick with his Norfolk State Spartans is set to get a national television audience. Per a report by the Virginian-Pilot, the Towson vs. Norfolk game is set to be broadcast on one of ESPN's channels to be announced at a later date. This will be Norfolk State's first home night game since September 2021 and a fitting start to the Vick era for the team.

Towson wrapped up last season with a 7-5 record, including a 28-23 win over the Spartans. However, Norfolk State turned the tables in 2023, securing a 21-14 victory. This sets the stage for another close and competitive matchup, presenting a strong opportunity for Norfolk State. Coach Vick will aim to secure the first win of his young career, making a statement against a tough Tigers team that dominated their HBCU matchups last season.

The August 28th matchup will be the start of an interesting early-season slate for Norfolk State in Vick's first season with the program. After Towson, Vick then plays in his first rivalry game against Virginia State University. Although they're a Division II opponent, the Trojans have proven to be a championship-caliber team that can compete any given Saturday. The Spartans lost to Virginia State in the 2023 season in an odd occurrence of events that caused then-head coach Dawson Odoms to apologize to Norfolk State fans.

Norfolk State will then face Rutgers, which will be Vick's first matchup against an FBS opponent. The Scarlet Knights finished with a 7-6 record in the 2024 season and started the year with a commanding 44-7 victory against the reigning MEAC champion Howard University Bison. After matchups against Sacred Heart and Wagner, the Spartans will be in for a rivalry game matchup that will serve as a bit of a family feud in the Vick household.

Norfolk State and Hampton’s “Battle of the Bay” is always a highlight on the HBCU football calendar. This year, the stakes are even higher with Michael Vick’s wife, Kijafa Vick, being a proud Hampton alumna. Hampton dominated last year’s game with a 37-7 victory, but Vick will aim to turn the tide and secure a win in his first “Battle of the Bay.”

It all starts with the Spartans' matchup against Towson at 7 PM EST.