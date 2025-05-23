Mickey Joseph is continuing to make moves to bolster Grambling's roster ahead of the football season, adding another former SEC talent to sure up his Tiger defense. Former LSU defensive back Frank “Quad” Wilson IV is headed to Grambling, as he announced his commitment to the institution on his social media.

Wilson's football journey has been nothing short of remarkable. Hailing from New Orleans, LA, he rose to prominence during his time at Brandeis High School in San Antonio, Texas. As a defensive back, he was a force to be reckoned with, earning first-team all-District 6A honors in both his junior and senior years.

Over his high school career, Wilson racked up an impressive 16 interceptions, with a standout performance of nine during his junior season. Equally impressive was his ability to stop plays in their tracks, recording back-to-back seasons with over 100 tackles.

Wilson’s football journey has been closely tied to his father, Frank Wilson, who is the running backs coach at Grambling. After high school, Wilson chose to play college football at McNeese State University, where his father was the head coach. During his two seasons there, Wilson appeared in 10 games, gaining valuable experience at the FCS level while playing under his father’s leadership.

When Frank Wilson was hired as LSU’s running backs coach, Wilson followed him to Baton Rouge. While his playing time at LSU was limited, he continued to be part of a highly competitive SEC program, once again alongside his father.

Joseph's addition of Wilson shows that he's looking to shake things up for the team, which finished the year 5-7 in his first year at the helm of the program. The season started promisingly with a win over eventual SWAC and Celebration Bowl champions Jackson State. But, the Tigers proceeded to lose their next two games narrowly, including a 36-34 loss against Prairie View A&M in a five-overtime classic.