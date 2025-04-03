Tennessee State alumnus and NBA player Robert Covington has become a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated per a post on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

“Something I never was able to accomplish in college but finally made it happen,” Covington said in an Instagram post about his membership in the organization. “Proud to be apart of The Greatest Brotherhood The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc!!!! ΑΦΑ It’s has gotten a tad bit colder around here. WHO YA WIT ICCCEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE”

Before his time in the NBA, Robert Covington attended Tennessee State University. He's been a vocal HBCU supporter and has spoken about the positive impact that attending Tennessee State had on his life.

“I made some of the best memories of my life at TSU,” Covington said in a 2020 article on Tennessee State's athletic website.” Go to a bigger school? Nope. I wouldn't change it for the world because the people who've had the most significant impact on my life, they wouldn't be next to me today. It's special to be at the forefront of something that can spark a major change as far as kids going to an HBCU and learning about black history, their culture and where they came from. Learning about your ancestors – you can't always get that in the classroom. That's a big thing, it's very important.”

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., the oldest and largest fraternity in the Divine 9, was established on December 4, 1906, at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. It was founded by seven undergraduate students: Henry Arthur Callis, Charles Henry Chapman, Eugene Kinckle Jones, George Biddle Kelley, Nathaniel Allison Murray, Robert Harold Ogle, and Vertner Woodson Tandy.

The Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity boasts several notable members, such as Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., United States Senator Raphael Warnock, and Maryland Govenor Wes Moore.