Just in time for homecoming, the Nike Yardrunners program is releasing its Air Max 95 “HBCU Pack.” The popular Nike sneakers will feature color ways for the following HBCUs: Florida A&M University, Norfolk State University, Spelman College, and Morehouse College.

The Yardrunners Program has been partnered with Nike since 2020. The program was created to promote and celebrate all HBCUs in their entirety through sneakers designed by HBCU alumni. This year each sneaker represents a different HBCU.

In the past Nike has named the alumni involved in the collaboration, but as of right now that detail is still under wraps. A consistent detail with all the shoes includes white middles and black tongues and linings. In addition to the base design, the sneaker is highlighted with the color scheme of each institution. Each sneaker has the founding year and letter logos located on the tongue.

This is not the first time a major athletic brand has collaborated with an HBCU. Last year Adidas collaborated with several HBCUs for a collection of Crazy 8 Low sneakers. The sneakers were released just in time for homecoming last year. The sneakers came in the color ways of the following institutions: Alabama State University, Alcorn State University, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Grambling State University, and Prairie View A&M University.

On the apparel side of things, Ralph Lauren partnered with Spelman and Morehouse College alumni for its Oak Bluff and HBCU limited-edition collection. R&B superstar Usher was recently seen sporting the collaboration during the PGA Championship in Atlanta.

With the assistance of Morehouse and Spelman graduates, who serve as designers and storytellers in addition to being muses, the collection reflects the longstanding Black excellence traditions. Instead of serving as mascots, the Maroon Tiger of Morehouse and the Jaguar of Spelman are featured on varsity jackets as symbols of academic strength.

“It’s about more than a charming coastal town,” Ralph Lauren himself said of the collection. “It’s a story of the American dream.”

The Nike “HBCU Pack” collection is expected to release sometime in October and have a $190 price point.