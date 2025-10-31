The Baltimore Ravens quarterback, Lamar Jackson, made a spectacular return, leading his side to a 28-6 rout of the Miami Dolphins on “Thursday Night Football” at Hard Rock Stadium. It was Jackson’s first game since Week 4, following a hamstring injury that kept him out for three contests. Starting the night a little rusty, the two-time MVP threw four touchdown passes, completing 18 of 23 attempts for 204 yards, while running five times for 14 yards.

“Yeah, a little bit,” Jackson admitted when asked if it felt like he hadn’t played in weeks. “I missed a pass to Bate like the first drive, so it was going through my mind the whole game. But it’s cool. We got the dub.”

Baltimore (3-5) started slowly, gaining just 109 yards in the first half, but took control after halftime. In the third quarter alone, the Ravens outgained Miami 166-39, outscored them 14-0, and held the ball for over 11 minutes. Jackson’s passing found tight ends Mark Andrews and Charlie Kolar as well as Rashod Bateman, while rookie Isaiah Likely contributed a 35-yard catch and run.

Zay Flowers led Baltimore receivers with five catches for 64 yards. Running back Derrick Henry added 119 yards on 19 carries, providing balance to the offense.

Article Continues Below

Jackson carried on his tradition of success against the Dolphins. In five starts versus Miami, he is 3-2 with 1,405 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, one interception, and a 142.9 passer rating, the highest by any player (minimum 100 attempts) against a single opponent in NFL history. The Ravens' defense also shone as newcomers Alohi Gilman, Malaki Starks, and cornerback Marlon Humphrey each contributed takeaways, with Gilman forcing a fumble that set up Baltimore’s opening touchdown.

The Dolphins (2-7) never threatened, going 0-for-3 in the red zone and committing three turnovers. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 25 of 40 passes for 261 yards and an interception, while Jaylen Waddle totaled six receptions for 82 yards. De’Von Achane added 67 rushing yards and 39 receiving yards.

While Jackson’s return was impressive, Baltimore still faces challenges in returning to playoff contention. The Ravens will have to win their upcoming matchups against the Vikings, Browns, and Bengals to reclaim control of the AFC North. For now, Jackson’s return gave Baltimore two straight wins after a putrid 1-5 start.