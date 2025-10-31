Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant, who recently helped the team end a 52-year drought with back-to-back 137+ point wins, opened up about his personal life in a recent podcast appearance.

Durant appeared on Bobbi Althoff's podcast “Not This Again” on Thursday, where he spoke candidly about why marriage doesn't appeal to him. When Althoff asked if he'd consider tying the knot with a prenuptial agreement in place, Durant dismissed the idea entirely.

“That's not really a prenup, though. I mean, you still have to, when you walk away, at least give something,” Durant said, via The Big Lead. “It's like the word marriage, like what the relationship is, like do I want to be with this somebody every day and hang out with the same person every day.”

The two-time NBA champion made his stance clear on the concept of lifelong commitment. He admitted he struggles with the idea of spending every day with the same person.

Durant pointed to divorce statistics as validation for his perspective. “I think divorce is more realistic cuz the divorce percentage is higher,” he said.

The Rockets forward also touched on weddings themselves. “I have never really dreamt of having a wedding day,” Durant explained, “When I go to a wedding, it's like ‘oh it's dope.' It's not like I need it to happen in my mind. But (a wedding) is still a cool event.”

This isn't Durant's first experience with commitment. He was engaged to former WNBA player Monica Wright in 2013 when he was 25. The engagement ended a year later, with Durant later stating he “didn't love her the right way.”

Since that relationship, Durant has kept his romantic life private. He has not publicly confirmed any long-term relationships or expressed a willingness to get married.

Durant was traded to the Rockets in July as part of a historic seven-team deal. Since joining the Rockets, he's averaging 27.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 52.2% from the field through four games. The Rockets sit at 2-2 heading into November.