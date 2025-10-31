After a 1-5 start the Baltimore Ravens left little room for error in their quest to reach the playoffs for the fourth straight season. But Baltimore got a big win in Week 9 as Lamar Jackson returned from a three-game injury absence and dominated. The Ravens routed the Miami Dolphins 28-6 on Thursday Night Football.

Jackson’s stellar return will capture headlines as the two-time MVP threw for 204 yards and four touchdowns in a blowout win over Miami. But the Ravens’ defense deserves credit for shutting down the Dolphins. And rookie safety Malaki Starks sealed the deal with a fourth-quarter interception – the first of his career.

“It’s special, you know. That’s the goal, it’s always to get one. We had a bunch of turnovers tonight… The defense showed out and showed who we can be,” Starks said, per The Baltimore Sun’s Josh Tolentino.

The Ravens’ defense shut down the Dolphins in TNF blowout

Tua Tagovailoa made an ill-advised throw, lobbing a ball into tight coverage over the middle. The veteran quarterback overthrew Tahj Washington and Starks was there for the pick. The first-round rookie even got to show off his skill in the open field, returning the interception 30 yards. But a Kyle Hamilton blindside block nullified the gain.

Malaki Starks PICKS OFF Tua Tagovailoa 👀 It’s his first career INT 🙌 pic.twitter.com/P7OgSMV6rZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 31, 2025

Starks’ pick was one of three turnovers the Ravens’ much-maligned defense created on Thursday. The unit, ranked 28th in the league, shut down the Dolphins’ run game. Baltimore held dynamic back De’Von Achane to 67 rushing yards. And a good chunk of Tagovailoa’s 261 passing yards came in garbage time as Miami attempted to make the final score more respectable.

The Ravens shut out the Dolphins over the final two and a half quarters, limiting the team to just six points. It was easily Baltimore’s best defensive effort of the season.

“It just speaks to all the hard work we put in. We just kept our head down and kept working,” Starks said. “It’s always special when you see six points on the board. I mean, obviously, you don’t ever want there to be points on the board at all but just to kinda see what we can do and where we can go, it’s special.”