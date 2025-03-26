After Norfolk State head coach Larry Vickers left to lead Auburn University's women's basketball team, two of his standout players have revealed their next career moves. Kierra Wheeler and Diamond Johnson emerged as the top stars on a talented Norfolk State team that finished the season 30-4 and unbeaten in the MEAC. The duo that led the Spartans to unprecedented success and two March Madness appearances arenow charting the next paths of ther careers post-Norfolk State.

Johnson released a statement on Tuesday afternoon announcing that she will be entering the 2025 WNBA Draft. S

“I’m excited to announce that I am declaring for the 2025 WNBA Draft,” she said in her statement. “This decision comes after an incredible journey throughout my collegiate basketball career, where I’ve grown not only as an athlete but as a person, thanks to the unwavering support and love from all of you. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of my journey so far. I’m looking forward to what the future holds and can’t wait to see where this next chapter takes me.”

Johnson had an incredible season, earning multiple major awards for her performance, including MEAC Player of the Year. She averaged 19.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 3.6 steals per game. Johnson is also a nominee for the Dawn Staley Award and the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year.

Meanwhile, Wheeler has announced her intentions to enter the transfer portal. She announced her decision on her social media accounts, saying:

“These last few years have been amazing! I came a long way from home and found a second home here. I truly appreciate the support from the Green and Gold, as well as my team. Over the past three years, we have grown so much together, and I wouldn't trade this experience for the world. We will go down as one of the greatest HBCUs of all time this was a legendary run. With that being said, due to the new JUCO rule, I am entering the transfer portal with my last year of eligibility. Thank you, Spartan Nation!”

Wheeler was a key contributor to Norfolk State's dominance in HBCU women's basketball, averaging 15.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. She also blocked 160 shots, collected 146 steals, and ranked ninth in the nation in total blocks. Her impressive performance earned her All-MEAC first-team and All-Defensive team honors.

As Johnson aims to follow Angel Jackson’s path to the WNBA draft and Wheeler prepares to end her college career on a high note, both athletes continue to leave a lasting impact on HBCU basketball and have promising futures in the sport.