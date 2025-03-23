Hours after leading Norfolk State to a near upset over Maryland, Spartan head coach Larry Vickers is leaving his alma mater for a huge opportunity as the next head coach of Auburn. His hire to the program comes after he led his Lady Spartans to an upset over Auburn in December, which was the team's second win over an SEC opponent after beating Missouri earlier in the season.

“Throughout the search process, one name continually rose to the top – Larry Vickers,” Auburn athletic director John Cohen said in a statement. “Coach Vickers has an incredible technical understanding of women’s basketball. He demands excellence from his student-athletes, while fostering an environment for young women to succeed. His understanding of the new landscape of college athletics is impressive. No one has worked harder for an opportunity like this than Coach Vickers. I am excited to welcome LV, Charisse, and their family to the Plains.”

Vickers expressed gratitude for his selection for the role.

“I want to thank President Roberts, John Cohen and the entire search committee for this incredible opportunity to lead the Auburn women’s basketball program,” Vickers said. “Auburn is a great institution with one of the best athletics programs in the country. I am excited to get to work and help bring championship-level success to our women’s basketball program. War Eagle!”

Vickers has been at the helm of the Spartans for a decade, becoming a prominent figure in HBCU women's basketball. Under his leadership, the program has experienced its most successful stretch in its Division I history, boasting a 177-99 overall record, including an impressive 83-18 over the last three seasons.

Before Vickers joined, NSU had achieved a winning overall record only three times. Over the past four years, his teams have dominated with a 49-7 conference record, capturing four regular season MEAC titles and three conference tournament championships.

This season, Vickers led the team to a program-record 30 wins, a perfect conference record and the MEAC regular season and tournament titles. The Spartans, who were undefeated in conference play, won 19 consecutive games entering the NCAA Tournament with the winning streak starting in late December with a victory at Auburn. Vickers also led the Spartans to a win at Missouri in November.

Only months after Michael Vick was hired to lead Norfolk State, the athletic department will search for the next leader of their women's basketball program. Given the team's success, the head coaching position is likely to attract significant interest. Coaches from HBCUs, as well as assistants and staff from outside the HBCU basketball community, will undoubtedly vie for the role.