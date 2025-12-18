Mark your calendars and start getting your fits together—because North Carolina A&T State University is about to shut it all the way down. The university will celebrate the 100th edition of its iconic homecoming, better known as the Greatest Homecoming On Earth (GHOE), during Halloween weekend next year. The centennial milestone promises a historic mix of nostalgia and next-level celebration, as Aggies (and guests) from across the globe return to Greensboro to honor a century of tradition, culture, and unmatched homecoming energy. The highlight of the weekend is the highly anticipated Halloween football game against Elon University.

Celebrating 100 years of homecoming is so much more than a weekend of events as it highlights 100 years of tradition, legacy, and celebration. For HBCUs like North Carolina A&T, homecoming has been a powerful pillar of connection. Alumni return to campus, reconnecting with one another and showing current students the true meaning of Aggie pride. Reaching the 100-year mark shows longevity—proof that the tradition of homecoming has endured social change, economic shifts, and evolving student life while remaining meaningful across generations. It’s more than just football.

The Aggies have a packed football schedule leading up to the big Halloween game.

August 29: Morgan State University at Truist Stadium

September 5: Georgia State University

September 12: North Carolina Central University

September 19: Campbell University

September 26: University of Rhode Island at Truist Stadium

October 3: Bryant University

October 10: University of New Hampshire at Truist Stadium

October 17: Norfolk State University at Truist Stadium

October 31: Elon University at Truist Stadium

As the countdown to the centennial begins, the celebration stands as a tribute to the generations who built the tradition and the ones who continue to elevate it. The 100th homecoming is not just a milestone—it’s a moment to reflect, reconnect, and reimagine what the next century will hold for North Carolina A&T and the rest of the Aggie community.