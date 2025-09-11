North Carolina A&T is making history once again. The Greensboro, North Carolina-based institution is already the largest HBCU in the nation, and they just got larger. The university reported that its enrollment for the 2025-2026 school year is over 15,000 students.

The exact enrollment figure is 15,275 students, which were reported to the institution in the fall of 2025. According to a statement by the university, this enrollment number is more than 1,000 students more than last year's enrollment of 14,311 students. It is also a significant increase from fall 2023, where the institution boasted 13,883 students.

North Carolina A&T's Chancellor James R. Martin II spoke about the historic enrollment in a statement released by the institution.

“The 2025-26 student body reaffirms our commitment to the people of North Carolina, our national appeal and impact as an exponential, doctoral research HBCU and the promise that North Carolina A&T holds for students around the world. We embrace the opportunity to prepare them for a world undergoing seismic knowledge and technology shifts and to guide their development as individuals, ready for lives of achievement and meaning.”

Article Continues Below

“As interest in A&T continues to grow, our team of enrollment professionals remains dedicated to finding the best and brightest students from North Carolina and beyond for the class of 2030. We will continue to review all applicants carefully, intentionally, and through a comprehensive, holistic process that aims to identify students who will excel at A&T and become future leaders,”

added Joseph Montgomery, associate vice provost for Enrollment Management.

The move is in line with the expansive growth the institution has undergone in the past few years. The Aggies boast a significant population of students from the North Carolina area who attend the institution, as well as a significant amount of transfer students. The number of international students at North Carolina A&T has also increased. The university reports that nearly 1,000 international students are enrolled, with almost 500 of those students being from African nations.

In August, North Carolina A&T announced a $30 million move in preparation for what they already reported would be record enrollment numbers this fall. The institution announced that it completed $30 million in residence hall improvements before the school year started. Several upgrades occurred, including to the physical environment of the buildings, including mold remediation, cleaning and servicing over 1,500 HVAC units, as well as improvements in plumbing, electrical, locksmithing, roofing, and general construction.

North Carolina A&T also enhanced their internet connectivity in their six residence halls, as well as expanded Wi-Fi in 42 apartments on the main campus. The investments into these improvements were made as North Carolina A&T created a new category called “Student Satisfaction Improvements,” in which the institution dedicated $250,000 to address student requests for changes and improvements. This also included installing video game systems and upgrading student lounging areas.