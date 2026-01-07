When stability cracks, anything becomes possible. That's where the Baltimore Ravens are now. It still feels almost unthinkable to imagine their star QB Lamar Jackson wearing anything other than purple and black. He is, after all, the living embodiment of the Ravens' current era. Jackson is also one of the most singular talents the NFL has ever seen. And yet, this is how seismic changes in the league usually begin, quietly, then all at once. If the Ravens truly decide to go nuclear after a lost season and a coaching reset, even a two-time MVP can suddenly be on the table. This isn’t prediction but exploration. If Baltimore does ‘go crazy' and blow it all up, the market for Jackson would be massive and truly franchise-altering.

Lost season pushed Baltimore to the edge

The Ravens’ 2025 NFL season concluded with a disappointing 8-9 record. It resulted in the team missing the playoffs and the subsequent firing of long-time head coach John Harbaugh. The year began with a brutal 1-5 start that immediately buried Baltimore in the unforgiving AFC North standings. Although the Ravens clawed their way back into relevance behind a late-season surge and dominant stretches from Derrick Henry, the margin for error was gone.

Everything came down to Week 18 in a win-or-go-home matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Baltimore had its chances, but a missed field goal attempt in the final seconds sealed their fate. It ended their postseason hopes in gut-wrenching fashion. For a franchise accustomed to contention, missing the playoffs entirely forced difficult conversations that culminated in Harbaugh’s exit. The possibility of a full rebuild also looms.

Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore legacy

Jackson’s career with the Ravens has been nothing short of transformational. Drafted in 2018, he quickly shattered conventional thinking about quarterback play. He became the full-time starter and league MVP by his second season. His 2019 campaign rewrote the record books, including a single-season rushing mark for quarterbacks. He also led Baltimore to a 14-2 record and redefined offensive structure across the NFL.

Across seven seasons, Jackson became the centerpiece of a run-centric, option-heavy offense. It was built entirely around his rare athleticism, vision, and playmaking instincts. He delivered consistent regular-season success and multiple playoff appearances. His highlight-reel moments made Baltimore must-watch football. Still, postseason frustrations lingered. After the firing of Harbaugh, Baltimore’s direction has shifted dramatically. In a true rebuild scenario, even a franchise icon like Jackson could become the league’s most valuable trade chip.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss 4 potential Lamar Jackson trade destinations if Ravens go crazy and blow it up.

Las Vegas Raiders

If chaos is the theme, the Raiders are the epicenter. Las Vegas finished 3-14, owns the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and is projected to have roughly $116.5 million in cap space. That combination alone puts them at the front of any hypothetical Lamar Jackson sweepstakes.

The Raiders hoped Geno Smith would stabilize the position. However, his season fell flat, with inconsistent play and costly turnovers undermining the offense. With both financial flexibility and elite draft capital, Las Vegas could offer Baltimore a king’s ransom while immediately extending Jackson. A Lamar-led offense instantly resets the Raiders’ credibility. Of course, with Tom Brady deeply involved in organizational influence, this is exactly the type of bold move that would make sense.

New York Jets

Desperation meets opportunity here. No franchise wears quarterback misery quite like the Jets. Armed with massive draft capital, which includes three first-round picks in 2027, and coming off another lost season, New York would gladly pay the premium for an elite, proven answer. Jackson’s star power alone would transform the Jets overnight.

From a football standpoint, the pieces are intriguing. Garrett Wilson is a legitimate No. 1 receiver. Mason Taylor provides stability at tight end. The Jets’ defense also has some young building blocks picking up the pieces. The biggest hurdle is Jackson’s willingness to waive his no-trade clause. That said, if he ever wanted to be the savior of a franchise, this would be it.

Article Continues Below

Miami Dolphins

Say hello to homecoming dreams draped in cap nightmares. Jackson to Miami has long lived in the rumor mill. That said, the logic is obvious. He’s a South Florida native, and Mike McDaniel’s offensive creativity could unlock terrifying possibilities. The issue, as always, is money. Tua Tagovailoa’s contract looms large, with $54 million guaranteed in 2026 alone.

The Dolphins would need a surgical cap strategy. It would likely involve a trade rather than a release. Still, executives around the league believe Miami would explore every possible angle if Jackson became available. In the right financial scenario, this could be the most emotionally compelling destination on the board.

Arizona Cardinals

If Jackson would ever want a bold NFC West swing, then Arizona is the destination. The Cardinals finished with a franchise-worst 3-14 record. They also face growing uncertainty at quarterback. Kyler Murray’s future remains murky, and the NFC West is brutal. Standing pat isn’t an ideal option.

The Cardinals have cap flexibility, a solid young receiving group, and a desperate need for relevance. Acquiring Jackson would instantly vault them back into the divisional conversation. It would also provide a dynamic contrast to quarterbacks like Brock Purdy and Matthew Stafford. Just imagine Jackson throwing to Trey McBride. If Arizona wants to skip the developmental curve of drafting a quarterback, Jackson is the fastest way back to legitimacy.

Reality check

Trading Lamar Jackson would be one of the most shocking moves in modern NFL history. Baltimore would only do it if ownership fully commits to a teardown. If that door even cracks open, though, the bidding war would be ferocious.

For now, this remains a thought experiment. Still, the NFL has taught us one thing repeatedly: once stability breaks, nothing is truly off the table. If the Ravens really do blow it up, Jackson won’t be short on places ready to rewrite their future around him.