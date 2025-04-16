North Carolina Central University (NCCU) has seen a record increase in enrollment between this spring and last spring. Enrollment has increased by 13.56%, the largest enrollment increase amongst the 17 University of North Carolina System institutions. North Carolina Central currently has 8,065 students enrolled.

“NCCU’s brand is just resonating in the market where students are looking for institutions like ours,” said Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Ontario. S. Wooden, Ph.D.

The spike in enrollment comes under the leadership of the university’s new chancellor, Dr. Karrie Dixon. Dr. Dixon was officially sworn in as the new chancellor last Friday. She joined the university last July, and during that time the university welcomed its largest class in 15 years. While at North Carolina Central, Dr. Dixon also led the establishment of the first AI Research Institute at any HBCU, which was created in collaboration with Google.

“I can tell you from a personal perspective that Dr. Dixon is going to get up every day focused on supporting these students attending this institution,” said Dr. Harry Williams, the president and CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

According to North Carolina Central, Dr. Dixon is the first woman to serve as a permanent chancellor for two UNC System institutions. In 2018, she began working at Elizabeth City State University.

In addition to new leadership, Dr. Wooden suggests several other components that have led to the increase in enrollment. Those components include NCCU Online and its collaboration with the nonprofit organization Project Kitty Hawk, offering various STEM programs, offering undergraduates hands-on experience in the field of research, and being the 2022 Celebration Bowl champions.

“The Undergraduate Admissions Office is committed to expanding access to higher education for North Carolina residents by strategically focusing recruitment efforts across the state’s 100 counties,” Sharon Oliver, Ed.D., associate vice chancellor for enrollment management.