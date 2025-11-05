The Buffalo Bills look like one of the NFL's best teams heading into Week 10. Buffalo is 6-2 after demolishing Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City in Week 9. Unfortunately, the Bills were not able to make any waves the NFL's trade deadline on Tuesday. And their front office is not happy about it.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said “he went home as mad as any fan” following Tuesday's trade deadline, per ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg.

Beane wanted to get a trade done, but emphasized that he has belief in the roster as currently constructed. He still believes that Buffalo can win a championship without adding new players.

The Bills GM noted that “it takes 2 to be able to do it” regarding the team's inactivity at the deadline, per WGRZ's Jon Scott.

Beane also shot down the rumors of Bills players being available via trade.

“There's rumors out there that this person is available and this person is available and they're not available,” he added, per Scott.

The Bills could have used reinforcements at a few positions, namely edge rusher and wide receiver. Especially after losing Michael Hoecht for the rest of the season.

Ultimately, Buffalo should be fine as long as QB Josh Allen stays healthy.

Bills rumored to have inquired about Jakobi Meyers before Jaguars trade

There is at least one player that the Bills are rumored to have kicked the tires on at the trade deadline.

Buffalo was apparently among the teams who reached out to Las Vegas about WR Jakobi Meyers, per The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

The former Patriots receiver revitalized his career with the Raiders. He had a breakout season in 2024, hauling in 87 receptions for 1,027 yards and four touchdowns. He would have been an excellent addition to Buffalo's high-powered offense.

Meyers ended up landing in Jacksonville in exchange for a pair of late-round draft picks.

It is fascinating to wonder why the Raiders decided the Jaguars were a better destination for Meyers. Perhaps they believed that Buffalo's picks would be too low after acquiring Meyers, assuming the Bills would have more success in the playoffs.

Either way, Buffalo has to forget the idea of adding players via trade and focus on winning with who they already have.

Next up for the Bills is a Week 10 matchup against the lowly Dolphins.