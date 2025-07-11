If the ladies at Litchfield Penitentiary could see her now. Orange Is the New Black star Danielle Brooks was inducted as an honorary member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., during the sorority’s 57th National Convention. Brooks joins hip-hop legend Queen Latifah, political strategist Donna Brazile, Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee, business executive Janice Bryant Howroyd, tech CEO Toni-Townes-Whitley, sports executive Swintayla “Swin” Cash, and entrepreneur Fawn Weaver in the 2025 Honorary Member class.

“This year’s class of Honorary Members represents a powerhouse group of barrier-breaking women across politics, entertainment, business, sports, and social impact,” said Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. International President Elsie Cooke-Holmes in a press release published Wednesday. “From a trailblazing political strategist to an acclaimed actress and vocalist, a legendary Olympic athlete to a pioneering tech executive, these women embody excellence, service, and the unwavering pursuit of justice and equity. Their collective influence spans boardrooms, stages, and grassroots movements—each one a force in her field and a reflection of Delta’s enduring mission.”

Brooks is an Oscar-nominated actress who rose to fame with her breakout role as Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson on the Netflix original series Orange Is the New Black. She remained a part of the main cast until the show ended in 2019. For her performance as Taystee, Brooks received three NAACP Image Awards nominations: one for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2016 and two for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series. She also received the 2014 Young Hollywood Awards for Breakthrough and three Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Brooks made her Broadway debut in the 2015 revival of The Color Purple as Sofia alongside Jennifer Hudson and Cynthia Erivo. This led to Brooks reprising her role as Sofia in the 2023 film adaptation of the musical.

Brooks, who graduated from Juilliard, is an avid supporter and one of the founders of Black Women on Broadway. The program was established in 2020 to honor Black women in theater and film by offering them the resources they need to succeed in the field via fellowships and mentorship.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated was founded on January 13, 1913, on the campus of Howard University by twenty-two young women. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is the largest sorority within the Divine Nine, with over 350,000 members and over 1,000 chapters worldwide.