The parents of Caleb Wilson, a student at Southern University who died during a hazing incident while pledging Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., have filed a civil lawsuit against the fraternity and the university. The Wilson family is suing for wrongful death and survival damages.

As reported by Fox 8 Live, Urania Brown Wilson and Corey Wilson Sr. filed a petition for wrongful death and survival damages in the 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge. In the lawsuit, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., the Beta Sigma and Lambda Alpha chapters of the fraternity, and the Board of Supervisors of Southern University and A&M College are named as the defendants. Twelve members were also named as defendants in the case, including Caleb M. McCray, Kyle M. Thurman, and Isaiah E. Smith, who were arrested and charged for their involvement in Wilson’s death.

Wilson died back in February following an unsanctioned, off-campus fraternity ritual in a Baton Rouge warehouse. He was repeatedly punched in the chest by several members of the fraternity and collapsed. When the story originally broke, it was reported that Wilson collapsed while playing basketball; that information was later revealed to be false. According to reports, McCray was the one who repeatedly punched Wilson, causing his death. He is now being charged with manslaughter and felony criminal hazing.

In the lawsuit, Wilson’s family are claiming negligence, gross negligence, and intentional conduct. The lawsuit claims that “the fraternity organizations failed to supervise their members and prevent illegal hazing, and that the university failed in its duty to protect students from foreseeable harm.”

Article Continues Below

In response to the tragic incident, the Beta Sigma chapter of Omega Psi Phi has been expelled indefinitely from Southern University’s campus following an internal investigation. That investigation discovered that the chapter violated the student code of conduct by taking part in hazing activities. A temporary ban on all new member intake activities for Greek organizations was implemented during the time of the incident. New member activities have since resumed on campus.

Wilson’s family is looking for compensation directly for his death, any pain and suffering he may have suffered before his death, and funeral expenses.

Wilson was a 20-year-old mechanical engineering student from Kenner, Louisiana. He was also a member of the Southern University Human Jukebox marching band.