Clark Atlanta University alumna and acclaimed entrepreneur Pinky Cole Hayes has something new to celebrate on her ever-growing résumé. The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) has announced Hayes as the official ambassador for the 2026 Food Lion CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament, one of the most anticipated events in Black college athletics.

For Hayes, the role is a full-circle moment. A proud native of Baltimore, the city that will host the tournament, Hayes returns home representing both her HBCU roots and her national influence as a business leader and cultural figure. Her involvement is expected to bring fresh energy, visibility, and community engagement to the historic tournament as it gears up for another year of showcasing excellence on and off the court.

“Pinky Cole’s story reflects everything we hope to ignite through the CIAA—pride, perseverance, and purpose,” said CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams Parker. “Her Baltimore roots, entrepreneurial drive, and commitment to giving back make her the perfect ambassador to connect with our fans and future leaders as we bring the 2026 Tournament home to Charm City.

Hayes is the founder and owner of Slutty Vegan, the wildly popular plant-based burger chain that began as a single food truck in 2018 and has since expanded into multiple brick-and-mortar locations across Atlanta, Dallas, New York City, and most recently, Baltimore. Her bold approach to branding and flavor has made her a transformative force in reshaping how communities view vegan cuisine.

Beyond her entrepreneurial success, Hayes is also a committed philanthropist. Through the Pinky Cole Foundation, she works to uplift marginalized and underrepresented communities by providing access to education, resources, and pathways to entrepreneurship—efforts aimed at breaking cycles of poverty and building generational wealth.

A proud Baltimore native, Hayes often credits her hometown for shaping her drive, creativity, and commitment to service, grounding her national influence in deep community roots.

Everything I am started in Baltimore,” said Pinky Cole Hayes. “This city taught me how to be fearless and independent, to hustle hard, and to show up with heart. Being named a 2026 CIAA Tournament Ambassador feels like coming home to celebrate the people and the place that shaped me. I can’t wait to pour that same Baltimore energy into this incredible event.”

The CIAA Basketball Tournament is set for February 24–28, 2026, at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore.