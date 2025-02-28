The Spelman College location of Slutty Vegan is officially closed following a student poll conducted by the college’s dining advisory board. The restaurant officially closed on February 26 and will be replaced with a Twisted Taco location.

The announcement was made just one day before the restaurant closed in a post on Instagram. Spelman College partnered with Bon Appétit to bring the restaurant in August 2023. Slutty Vegan was on campus for two years before its sudden closure. Slutty Vegan is a popular Atlanta-based food chain with several locations in Georgia with plans of expanding nationwide.

Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole is no stranger to the AUC, as she is a graduate of Clark Atlanta University. Cole graduated from Clark Atlanta in 2009 before starting the vegan food franchise. Cole founded Slutty Vegan in 2018 after leaving her job in Hollywood as a producer and casting director. Her business started out as a food truck based in Atlanta, and then she opened up her first brick-and-mortar location in 2019.

“One day I was sitting in the house, and it was really late, but I was hungry. I'm vegan, and I wanted some good food, but there was nowhere for me to go. So I said, What can I think of that I can quickly put together for a restaurant that will serve a vegan like me late at night?” she said.

The fast-casual restaurant gained notoriety for serving vegan food such as burgers, fries, and sandwiches. Her strategy opened up the vegan cuisine market to Black-owned eateries by making plant-based eating interesting and approachable.

Since becoming a huge success, Cole has used her status to support numerous justice campaigns, sponsored proms for students, and shown unwavering support for new Black-owned businesses.

Many students expressed their approval of Slutty Vegan leaving Spelman’s campus.

”This is a win for the AUC community,” one person wrote on Instagram.

”Praise be to God,” added someone else.

One student said they “couldn’t be happier” with the news.