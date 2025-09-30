Some big changes are coming to the Slutty Vegan franchise. Founder Aisha “Pinky” Cole-Hayes will begin franchising the popular vegan restaurant chain after following a state-level restructuring as an alternative to bankruptcy. She made the announcement in a LinkedIn post and highlighted the company’s growth and potential opportunities for entrepreneurs.

“This isn’t just about scaling a brand; it’s about creating opportunities, building a legacy, and showing the world what’s possible when you never give up,” Cole Hayes wrote.

Despite rapid early success, the company eventually experienced a decline in popularity. Slutty Vegan began as a food truck and eventually transformed into multiple brick-and-mortar locations in several major cities. 2024 was a rough year for the business as it experienced financial difficulties. Earlier this year, Coles Hayes repurchased the business after filing a state-level insolvency process. This process allowed the company to undergo a complete restructuring.

In an interview with Franchise Times, Cole-Hayes explained how, despite difficulties, hard work and resilience can help you get back on top.

“I really want to show other entrepreneurs that even though it’s hard, you can redeem yourself, and you can come back from a tough situation, and you can rise above and come back on top.

Under this restructure, former Planet Fitness and 7-Eleven executive Shawntel Daniels is taking the lead. Daniels was appointed as the franchise president of Slutty Vegan last month. To ensure the success of the franchise, the company is looking to work with franchisees who have previous restaurant experience or own restaurant real estate.

“We want people who really want to invest that time and money toward growing the brand. A franchise isn’t just, “Hey, let’s slap the name on it, and it’s going to do well,” Daniels said.

Those interested in obtaining a franchise will have the option of investing in a brick-and-mortar location or a food truck. Investment in a restaurant ranges from $550,900 to $1,166,500 and $255,750 to $312,000 for food trucks. The restaurants are expected to range from 1,500 to 2,000 square feet to accommodate counter service and communal seating. The company has filed a Franchise Disclosure Document in 32 states with a primary focus in Georgia and Florida.

“Franchising is about selecting the right people who are qualified not just financially, but who also understand the restaurant business. You can have a lot of money and not know the first thing about restaurants, and that’s the surest way for a business to fail,” Coles Hayes said.