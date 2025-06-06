While appearing on Jemele Hill’s Spolitics podcast, comedian Rickey Smiley expressed his disappointment in his fraternity, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., following the death of Southern University student Caleb Wilson, who died during an unsanctioned ritual while trying to join the fraternity.

Smiley had a lot to say about how things have changed within the fraternity. He went on to say that the founders would not support the way things are today and likely wouldn’t have selected many individuals who are currently members of Omega Psi Phi. Smiley, who is also a member of other organizations, including Kappa Kappa Psi National Honorary Band Fraternity and the NAACP, stated that the last five physical altercations that he has been in have been with other members of Omega Psi Phi.

“In 25 years in the frat, I have never put my hands on anybody,” he said, stressing that the current behavior shown by fraternity members is “wrong.”

Article Continues Below

Smiley also revealed that he spoke with Wilson’s dad following his death to offer his condolences, stating that he is also a dad who has lost a son. Wilson’s dad, who is also a member of Omega Psi Phi, says that Smiley was the first person from their fraternity to offer their condolences.

Wilson died back in February during an off-campus, unsanctioned fraternity ritual while pledging Omega Psi Phi. He collapsed after being punched in the chest repeatedly by fraternity members. Caleb McCray, Kyle Thurman, and Isaiah Smith were arrested in connection to Wilson’s death. A Baton Rouge district judge recently set bond conditions for McCray. The judge set McCray's bail at $25,000 for criminal hazing and $75,000 for manslaughter during the March bond hearing. If McCray is found guilty of manslaughter, the most serious accusation, he may face a maximum sentence of 40 years. He is also required to use a phone tracker instead of the traditional ankle monitor. Additionally, McCray is ordered to have no contact with any co-defendants involved in the case. In addition, he must use a phone tracker rather than the conventional ankle monitor. McCray is also prohibited from contacting any of the other defendants in the case.

Smiley was initiated into the Psi Rho grad chapter in 2000.